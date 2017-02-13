Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny Valley approves school officer's hiring; next up, judge's OK
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

The Allegheny Valley School District's effort to bring on its own school police officer is headed to court.

The school board Monday approved hiring retired municipal police Officer Thomas Downing, 50, of Franklin Park to fill the position. He will be a district employee with a $46,000 annual salary.

As required by the state school code, the district will ask an Allegheny County Court judge to approve Downing's hiring.

Under the code, a judge may grant a school police officer the power to arrest and issue citations for summary offenses or to detain students until the arrival of local police.

District officials have said their officer will be armed. The code requires training, or graduation from the state police academy, or to have been employed as a state trooper.

Downing's hiring is subject to all required criminal history checks, child abuse clearance and an employment history review.

The district opted to hire its own police officer over using an officer from one of its municipal police forces, Springdale and Harmar.

Superintendent Pat Graczyk said Downing retired as a patrol sergeant from Findlay in western Allegheny County.

Graczyk said he will want to get Downing started as soon as possible, beginning with learning the district's emergency management plan and building relationships with police officers in Springdale and Harmar.

Graczyk said he has spoken with the chiefs of both departments, who have agreed to cover the district while it petitions the court.

Downing's job is for 10 months of the year. He will work eight-hour days and will attend some evening events, Graczyk said.

However, Gracyzk said the district would still use local police as well.

“We want our school police officer to enhance what we have,” he said.

Board members James Gaschler and Donald Rocco voted against Downing's hiring.

Gaschler said he disagreed with the position because it would not accomplish the district's goals.

Rocco, contemplating the eventual closing of Colfax Upper Elementary School, said hiring one officer would leave one of the district's schools unprotected.

Gracyzk said Downing would work in all of the district's schools.

The district received a $40,000 state grant that will go toward paying for the position in its first year.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

