Valley News Dispatch

Colfax Upper Elementary School students join project to conserve polar bears
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Fifth-grader Alana Rudolf, 12, and her fellow team members help to arrange the display case of Project Polar Bear competition items at Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Project Polar Bear is an international competition for elementary through high school students taking action to fight climate change.
Ava Biagi, 10, shows a stone decorated as a polar bear cub, which is one of the Project Polar Bear competition items the team created at Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Project Polar Bear is an international competition for elementary through high school students taking action to fight climate change. In the background are team members Isabella Savko and Andrew Wallender.

Polar bears may live thousands of miles away from Springdale, but that isn't stopping a team of Colfax Upper Elementary School students from doing what they can to help save the threatened species.

A group of the school's fourth- through sixth-graders have formed “Colfax Project Polar Bear,” and are taking part in the Project Polar Bear competition sponsored by Polar Bears International.

Project Polar Bear is an international competition for elementary through high school students taking action to fight climate change, said project coordinator Sara Monson. Teams compete by creating a plan for a project that will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels and engage their communities.

Team plans are due by March 15. Winners will be announced April 29 from the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C. Winning teams receive grants to further their projects.

The Colfax team is the only one in Allegheny County, and among 27 registered from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, India, Cambodia, Spain and Hungary, Monson said.

Colfax students are working on a climate action plan that encourages recycling and lowering thermostats by two degrees in the winter, or raising them two degrees in the summer.

Lisa Gray, the science, technology, engineering, art and math specialist at Colfax, said she took on the project after a parent brought it to the school's attention.

“I have a passion for the environment, myself,” Gray said. “It ties into everything we teach here in the building. It's a very nice fit for us educationally.”

Up to 30 students were allowed on the team; 18 across all three grades volunteered and have been meeting after school twice a week since December.

“Their motivation is, can they save a polar bear?” Gray said. “They are very aware if changes aren't made, in their lifetime polar bears can become extinct.”

Sixth-grader Lilly Gamble, 12, said polar bears are one of her favorite animals.

“They're just cute and lovable animals,” she said. “I knew they were endangered. I didn't know how endangered they were.”

Kylie McClafferty, 11, a fifth-grader, believes they can make a difference through what they're doing — and what they're encouraging others to do.

“We're getting a bunch of people to help out,” she said.

The students took their message on recycling and saving energy to the Allegheny Valley School Board, giving a presentation at a recent meeting. They will be sending letters to local businesses to get them on board with recycling and the thermostat challenge.

On Sunday, they will have an informational booth set up at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for International Polar Bear Day.

The zoo has two polar bears, Koda and Kobe, and estimates are there are about 20,000 in the wild, said Margie Marks, curator of conservation education at the Pittsburgh Zoo. In 2008, polar bears were the first animal to be designated as threatened under the Endangered Species Act because of the loss of their habitat — sea ice.

“Some of the bears depend on the ice freezing so they can go out and hunt,” Marks said. “So what's happening now is the ice is freezing later in the fall and it's melting earlier in the spring, so that is greatly affecting the months they can hunt.”

The loss of polar bear habitat is directly related to global warming, Marks said.

“We consider polar bears the canaries in the coal mine,” she said. “Eventually, it's going to affect people.”

The students made their own polar bear crafts, such as painted rocks and pillows, to raise money to adopt a polar bear through Polar Bears International. They exceeded their $250 goal to adopt a pair of twins and are close to having the additional $50 to adopt a third.

“There's so many things killing these innocent creatures,” said fifth-grader Ariana Feizi, 11. “They can't do anything about it. They can't talk. It's up to us.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

