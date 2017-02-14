Arnold mayor, council clash over hiring police officer, holiday pay dispute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it comes to police matters in Arnold one thing is certain: council and the mayor disagree.

Mayor Karen Peconi began Tuesday's council meeting asking council to hire an additional police officer to supplement the city's “overworked” staff of seven full-time police.

But council refused to take the first step toward a new hire.

Members cited the city's fiscal needs as the primary reason, but also pointed to a previous disagreement that occurred over holiday pay at the end of last year.

“Do you want to talk about the additional expense that you incurred?” Councilman David Horvat asked. “Do you want to talk about over $20,000 that you incurred?”

Horvat was referring to a decision by the mayor to pay officers 11 days of vacation time in December. According to Peconi, that time was owed to the officers for days worked during the rest of the year.

“(Police) get 10 days of vacation, but they took 21 on the taxpayer's dime,” Councilman Philip McKinley said.

Peconi said officers had already worked those 11 extra days of vacation time by filling holiday shifts that they would have otherwise been authorized to have off.

According to the mayor, despite a ruling by an arbitrator that stated the police officers should not be paid that money, the officers had already earned the pay for those extra days.

“They are entitled to that pay,” she said. “They already worked that time.”

“That's a gross misrepresentation of what actually happened,” said Councilman William Charlton. “On Dec. 1, every officer got paid 11 holidays.”

Charlton said the past practice of paying officers for holidays worked was not part of the current police contract.

The current contract, he said, only allows the additional vacation days to be taken if it does not cause other officers to incur overtime.

In this case, officer vacation time did cause overtime, Charlton said.

“That's the part that's in violation of the contract, and that's the part that cost the city $21,500,” he said.

The mayor acknowledged that she approved the extra holiday pay, “to make up for the money that they did not receive” for working the holidays.

Charlton accused the mayor of “malfeasance” and even went so far as to define the word for the audience.

He went further, urging residents to call for the mayor to step down.

“That is malfeasance, that is exactly what took place here,” he said. “If you people were smart ... you would ask the mayor to step down, because she has robbed you people of $21,500,” Charlton said. “She needs to resign.”

While council refused to put in motion the process to hire a full-time officer, it did decide, 5-0, to seek candidates for three part-time officers.

According to council, three part-timers would fill the needs of a single full-time officer at a considerable savings.

The mayor, however, disagreed.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.