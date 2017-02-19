Leechburg band teacher recognized for effort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robert Reams came to Leechburg Area School District 12 years ago on a whim after the district reached out to him about a job opening, and he's grown so much he's won a statewide award.

Reams, 37, is a recipient of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Citation of Excellence. Its recipients have made lasting contributions in their area of teaching. Reams is one of only 12 educators to receive the award this year. It's given out on a rotation between elementary, middle/junior high, high school and any level, including college.

“He has been a very positive influence on our music department,” said principal Matt Kruluts. “He goes above and beyond to work with the kids.”

Reams is the band teacher for fourth through 12th-grade students. He also teaches percussion ensemble, a world drumming class and an after-school Japanese taiko drumming group.

Reams was surprised to learn of his selection.

“I'm just really happy that this happened,” Reams said. “It's nice to be recognized.”

“I can't think of a more deserving person to receive that award,” Kruluts said.

Reams created the school's taiko drumming group a few years ago after taking an interest in it, himself. Taiko drumming is a form of creating music using full body movements and choreography.

“It's very physical,” he said. “It's very visually appealing as well as musically.”

This year, he led the high school marching band to its first winning Class A title at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association competition.

The show, titled “The Drake Equation,” featured a saxophone and flute duet and told the story of two beings from the Milky Way galaxy communicating.

The show was based on the writings of Frank Drake, an astronomer and astrophysicist who was one of the pioneers in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Chase Upchurch, who was hired this school year as assistant band director, said Reams deserves the recognition he is receiving.

Upchurch, 19, is a sophomore at Slippery Rock University majoring in music education and music therapy.

He said Reams is the best educator he's ever worked with.

“To me, he was a person who was a role model,” Upchurch said, “But he was also someone who was not afraid to say, ‘Take the reins and I'll be here to support you.'”

The two have already been talking about the plans for next school year's band.

“He's invited me back for as long as I care to be there,” Upchurch said. “I really look forward to working with him in the future.”

Reams made such an impact on the district that Kruluts fears the day he won't be there anymore.

“I'm afraid that we're going to lose him one day,” Kruluts said. “I've been here 21 years (and) he's the best band director that's been here in the time I've been here.”

Reams looks forward to attending the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association annual all-state event where he will receive a plaque for the award.

“My goal was never to specifically get an award,” he said. “It's nice to be recognized, definitely.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.