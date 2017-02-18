Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Area weighs $1.4M expenditure to have football stadium ready by fall

Emily Balser | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
The Kiski Area High School football team could be playing at this field behind the school in the fall if the school board approves additional construction this week. The team has been playing home games in Vandergrift.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
The work to build a football stadium at Kiski Area High School has been done in phases.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
An artificial turf field for football has been installed along with a second for soccer.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Lights and a setting for bleachers is in place.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
The Kiski Area High School football stadium is currently under construction. Photographed on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

The Kiski Area High School football team could be playing at a new stadium behind their school as soon as fall if the school board hires contractors Monday to complete the project's next phase.

School officials Wednesday reviewed bids for the project, which includes seating, bathrooms and a press box.

An artificial turf field was built several years ago.

The cost of the construction would be around $1.4 million, slightly less than officials had expected.

“We had budgeted $1.6 million,” said board member Dave Anderson, who heads the building and grounds committee.

The work will be financed using the capital reserve fund. After those costs, the fund would be left with just under $800,000.

Anderson said that should be enough to get through the next three years. He said no other large projects are planned.

He said the construction will allow games to be played at the stadium next school year. The football team has played its games at Davis Field in Vandergrift.

Anderson said the high school stadium has been several years in the making and is a better option not only for the football team, but for education.

He said gym classes and other school activities can be held on the field.

District Superintendent Tim Scott said it brings a lot of excitement to be able to host football games at the high school.

“I never separate athletics from academics,” Scott said. “I think they're part of the same experience.”

High school Principal Chad Roland looks forward to the new stadium.

“Athletics are very important to what we do,” he said. “To have a place ... right behind our school is actually symbolic and important to that process.”

Fields already there

The district has spent about $1 million for two artificial turf fields at the high school, one for soccer and one for football. That cost includes $200,000 in grant money. There already are lights and a concrete pad for bleacher seating to be built on.

If the board hires contractors Monday, Anderson said, the work should be completed by mid-August.

School board president Tamra Smail said the project has been done in phases so the district can be fiscally responsible.

She said the district would like to add a ticket box and concession stands, but those aren't necessary to have the stadium ready for next school year.

“We'll continue to evaluate that as we go forward,” she said.

“We do a phase at a time.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

