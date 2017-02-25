Federal grant will allow Allegheny Township to repave 3 streets in Pine Camp Plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents in the Pine Camp Plan in Allegheny Township will see street improvements this spring after the township received grant money for the project.

The township will receive a $33,000 grant through the federal Community Development Block Grant program to reconstruct streets in the plan, on School Road opposite the Hawk Valley residential plan.

The Pine Camp area consists of Helen, Ruth and Louise streets, which will be paved. About 40 people live there.

“It's nice just to be able to help the residents out,” said Township Manager Greg Primm. “The roads are in need of resurfacing.”

No date has been set, but Primm said it will be sometime this spring after asphalt plants open for the season. He said the work will be completed in one day.

He said it's been about 25 years since the streets have been paved.

The township's public works department will do the work.

The public works department also will check catch basins along the streets to make sure they are still in good shape. Primm said there haven't been any issues with them, but they may need to be replaced.

Primm said the residents hadn't been asking for the work, but the township likes to take advantage of available grant money.

He said Community Development Block Grants have to be used to pay for work in areas where there are low- to moderate-income residents.

Officials have applied for two more grants for similar projects. Primm said towns have to compete for block grant money, which are disbursed by the county.

“We don't know that we'll hear about the other two,” Primm said. “It all depends on when they make the awards.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.