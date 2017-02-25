Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Federal grant will allow Allegheny Township to repave 3 streets in Pine Camp Plan

Emily Balser | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

Residents in the Pine Camp Plan in Allegheny Township will see street improvements this spring after the township received grant money for the project.

The township will receive a $33,000 grant through the federal Community Development Block Grant program to reconstruct streets in the plan, on School Road opposite the Hawk Valley residential plan.

The Pine Camp area consists of Helen, Ruth and Louise streets, which will be paved. About 40 people live there.

“It's nice just to be able to help the residents out,” said Township Manager Greg Primm. “The roads are in need of resurfacing.”

No date has been set, but Primm said it will be sometime this spring after asphalt plants open for the season. He said the work will be completed in one day.

He said it's been about 25 years since the streets have been paved.

The township's public works department will do the work.

The public works department also will check catch basins along the streets to make sure they are still in good shape. Primm said there haven't been any issues with them, but they may need to be replaced.

Primm said the residents hadn't been asking for the work, but the township likes to take advantage of available grant money.

He said Community Development Block Grants have to be used to pay for work in areas where there are low- to moderate-income residents.

Officials have applied for two more grants for similar projects. Primm said towns have to compete for block grant money, which are disbursed by the county.

“We don't know that we'll hear about the other two,” Primm said. “It all depends on when they make the awards.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.