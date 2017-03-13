Kiski Area reaps benefits of block scheduling; scores, attendance up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area School District officials say attendance is up and the number of classes students are failing is down after changing the high school's schedule this school year.

The district went from a traditional eight-period day to a form of block scheduling that splits those eight classes into four on one day and four the next.

Because the students only have four classes per day, they spend more time in each class and less time traveling the hallways, officials say.

Classes were 41 minutes under the old schedule; now there are 82.

“You're really creating a lot more time and stability within your schedule,” said district Superintendent Tim Scott.

Scott said the new schedule also allows teachers to collaborate regularly.

“If you really want to make it routine and regular, you have to make it part of your daily schedule,” Scott said.

He said the new schedule also has worked out well for students attending Northern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.

Instead of students spending half the school day at Northern Westmoreland and half at Kiski High, they spend a full day at the technical school every other day.

“Our kids have significantly increased their instructional hours,” he said.

Scott said the schedule allows all students time for intervention and enrichment. That time is reserved for the last period of the day.

“We're not asking teachers or kids to come in before school or stay after school,” he said.

District officials see improvement

High school Principal Chad Roland said the administration was able to look at data for the fall semester this school year and compare it to last school year when they still ran on the eight-period schedule.

Roland said there were 1,400 fewer absences and the number of classes students were failing is down 14 percent.

For the first nine weeks, the number of classes students were failing went from 381 to 340.

Those numbers went down from 622 to 534 for the second nine weeks.

“Our students, they're either wanting to, or realizing, they have to come to school in order to be successful,” Roland said.

Once wary, teachers tout benefits

Ninth-grade English teacher Gina Bono was concerned when she found out the school was changing its schedule. She has been teaching for 25 years.

“As much as I might have been apprehensive to get it started,” Bona said, “it's worked out better than I anticipated.”

That's because she has more time to make sure students are learning the concepts.

Bono said the biggest difference is reviewing at the beginning of class because the students don't see her every day.

“Making sure that we do that, and paying attention to that detail, was something that we learned very quickly,” Bono said.

Lindsey Katora-Pityk, who also teaches ninth-grade English, agrees the switch has been positive.

“I really think it's come with a lot of great advantages,” she said. “If you're really into something with a class or with a group after 40 minutes, we don't have to cut it off.”

Block scheduling not common in A-K Valley

Most high schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley run on the traditional eight-period day.

Apollo-Ridge High School has a unique perspective because it used to use block scheduling. The district found it wasn't a good fit and switched back to an eight-period day nearly 10 years ago.

Superintendent Matthew Curci said while there were some positives, the negatives outweighed them.

Curci said they ran into an issue with finding enough staff and being able to fit all of the classes into schedules.

“For us, in a small school with small resources, it's difficult,” he said.

Curci said they also ran into issues with standardized testing because students might have a longer period of time between material learned and the tests.

“You might have completed that course in the fall and then wait a few months before taking the test,” he said.

Fox Chapel Area firmly endorses

For a larger district such as the Fox Chapel Area School District, block scheduling has been successful since it was started at the high school about 22 years ago.

“We feel block scheduling has many benefits,” said Bonnie Berzonski, district spokeswoman.

Students have four 80-minute class periods, which are similar to college classes in duration, and the setup feels more like a college semester.

“Because students only have four classes each semester,” Berzonski said. “They have more time to focus on the classes they are taking.”

A bonus is that block scheduling lets students graduate early.

The majority of Fox Chapel Area students have enough credits to graduate in January of their senior year, freeing them up for college, work, study abroad and volunteering, she added.

Education groups weigh in

The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not offer guidance on block scheduling, and it does not collect data on how many public school districts use it, according to Casey Smith, PDE spokeswoman.

Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said he supports block scheduling. He has more than 20 years of experience working with it as an educator.

“It's great for subjects like science and subjects where you want to get into a lab or extended activity,” DiRocco said. “When you have 90 minutes to do that instead of 40 minutes it just allows for better instructional time to be used.”

The National Education Association expects to see more school districts explore block scheduling, according to Donna Harris-Aikens, NEA's director of Education Policy and Practice.

Block scheduling helps students engage in “more project-based learning or to cover material in greater depth,” she said.

But there are considerations regarding how block scheduling impacts the entire school community, from bus schedules to the length of the school day, according to Harris-Aikens.

Matt Edgell, spokesman for Pennsylvania State Education Association, said block scheduling works for some schools and eight periods work for others.

“The most important part is an effective, well-trained staff,” he said. “That's the most important thing to have any kind of successful instruction.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com. Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed to this report.