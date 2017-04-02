Few Alle-Kiski Valley jurisdictions restrict nepotism

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Michael Cavanaugh faced a dilemma in 2006 when the Deer Lakes School Board hired his brother-in-law as a full-time bus driver for the district.

Either he resigns his seat on the school board or his brother-in-law loses the job. Cavanaugh stepped down.

The decision was forced by a nepotism policy that prohibited relatives of school board members from being hired by the district. It was a clearly defined ban against favoritism of relatives in public sector hiring — and one that was rare in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

More than a decade later, not much has changed.

Deer Lakes remains the only school district in the Valley with a standalone nepotism policy, according to an examination by the Tribune-Review, although others may rely on standards from the state school code regarding hiring teachers who are relatives of board members. And among municipalities, Frazer and West Deer are the only two with such a nepotism policy.

The findings are no surprise to Robert Caruso, executive director of the state Ethics Commission, even though 80 percent of the complaints filed with the commission are accusations of nepotism.

"Based on my experience with the commission over the last 35 years, most municipalities do not have a specific nepotism policy in place," Caruso said. "You don't see municipalities or local government entities trying to add another layer of a bureaucracy that they would have to take care of."

The Trib inquired about nepotism policies across the A-K Valley following the appointment of Anna Spirk, daughter of Springdale Councilman David Spirk, to a vacant council seat this year. David Spirk abstained from the 3-2 vote to appoint his daughter and was not involved in the process leading to her appointment.

Pennsylvania does not have an anti-nepotism statute. Those issues are handled as conflicts of interest under state ethics law, which prevents public officials from using their offices for financial gain for themselves, their immediate families or businesses with which either they or members of their immediate families are associated.

That means school boards or councils may hire or appoint immediate family members of public officials as long as the related public officials abstain from the votes and do nothing to sway the other officials to hire their family members.

"As long as they stay away from any attempt to influence or recommend that a family member be placed in a place of employment or on a board or given a contract, I don't think there's a problem," Caruso said.

Only judges are barred by law from hiring relatives under a Pennsylvania law that took effect in 2014. The state has no other bans on nepotism aside from ones individual municipalities or school boards may adopt.

Anna Spirk's appointment raised eyebrows, but it wasn't illegal under state ethics rules largely because her father abstained from the vote. But experts said it was more a perception issue that a political novice who is the daughter of a sitting councilman was chosen to fill the seat over experienced candidates.

Ethics experts, officials differ

Experts such as Caruso and John Hanley, an assistant professor of political science at Duquesne University, say having formal policies could help municipalities and school boards with transparency and self-checking.

"Transparency is the big issue here," Caruso said. "Even though they may not violate any law, the mere appearance in the public can oftentimes be more damning than the act itself."

Caruso said local policies are beneficial because the state's provisions cover only situations involving immediate family members.

Representatives of some municipalities and school boards, however, say those policies aren't needed, or if they are in place, aren't necessarily of value.

Springdale Mayor Ken Lloyd blasted critics who may have considered Anna Spirk's appointment to be an act of nepotism. She is now running for a four-year term.

"This incident happened one time, and everybody's making this out to be the council put Anna in there because Spirk's her dad," Lloyd said. "There was nothing to do with nepotism on the (appointing) of Anna Spirk. Nothing."

Nepotism problems disputed

Spirk's appointment isn't the first instance in which a family relationship raised questions.

Controversy swirled in 2012 when the New Kensington-Arnold School Board approved the hiring of John Pallone, older brother of board President Bob Pallone, as superintendent. Aside from the family relationship, another issue was John Pallone's lack of a traditional education background.

Bob Pallone said in 2012 that his brother was "by far the best candidate" for the position. He abstained from the vote and said no nepotism was involved.

In 2014, when the current mayor of Arnold, Karen Peconi-Biricocchi, was a councilwoman, the city hired her son, Wesley Biricocchi, as a police officer. Peconi abstained from the vote.

Hundreds of complaints yearly

The Pennsylvania Ethics Commission does not track data on which municipalities or school districts have formal policies.

Still, the ethics commission receives a fair share of nepotism complaints. Of the 400 to 500 complaints the commission receives each year, 80 percent are related to nepotism, Caruso said.

"We get a lot of complaints, many complaints, from local governments, and probably the reason for that is people are right there; they're more in tune with what's going on," Caruso said.

Steve Robinson, a spokesman with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said based on voluntary reporting, at least 84 of the 300 school districts in the state have policies separate from the Pennsylvania School Code addressing nepotism. The association does not have its own policy but does incorporate standards based on the state school code regarding the hiring of teachers, Robinson said.

All districts, at minimum, need to have a policy that requires a board member whose relative is up for a job as teacher to abstain from voting on the appointment. The teacher can be hired only if a majority of the board approves.

Deer Lakes has softened its nepotism policy from the outright ban on the hiring of relatives of board members that prompted Cavanaugh's resignation in 2006. Under the revised policy, a school director's relative may be hired if the prospective employee receives a majority vote and the family member who is on the board abstains.

No problems in Frazer, West Deer

Frazer's policy does not prohibit hiring relatives, but it reserves the right to monitor certain situations in which relatives may work together, such as supervisor-employee relationships.

Frazer Supervisor Lori Ziencik said in her 20 years with the township, there have been no issues of nepotism, something she attributes more to township officials being cognizant of the law more than the policy itself.

"I think it's because of those that adopted the policy being fair and being aware that this is politics," Ziencik said. "It's just not a good practice."

West Deer may have a nepotism policy, but Township Manager Daniel Mator considers it "useless in many ways."

Because of the way the policy is worded, the township's board may appoint a relative to a position if members believe the benefit outweighs concerns about potential conflicts, Mator said.

"If the board says we want to hire 'Cousin Ralph' to be the township manager because he's been the manager at the car wash for the last 20 years … then they can do that," Mator said.

Mator said there has been only one instance in which a relative of an employee applied for a position with West Deer.

The applicant was eventually denied and the township employee didn't have an issue with it, he said.

"They don't get mad at me whenever I say, 'Hey, we selected somebody else,' " Mator said. "To everybody's credit … everyone understands that rule and they abide by it."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.