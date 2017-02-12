Storm Sunday night knocks out power to hundreds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High winds and heavy rains left hundreds without power Sunday night after outages and downed trees and wires were reported in pockets throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

According to West Penn Power, over 100 customers in the Creighton and Rural Ridge areas were without power as of 9 p.m. Sunday, though crews were on scene and working to restore electricity before midnight.

Dozens in the Sylvan Park area of Harrison and the Edgecliff section of Lower Burrell were also without electricity.

Reports from Leechburg indicated dozens there were without power, too.

In North Huntingdon the same weather conditions brought down enough power lines to leave over 500 customers without power.

According to the National Weather Service winds were expected to sustain at 20 miles-per-hour and gust up to 33.

Temperatures were expected to dip into the upper 20s during the night.