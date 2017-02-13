Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

PennDOT to present Allegheny Township's Route 356 climbing lane project March 7

George Guido | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

March 7 will be a date that many in Allegheny Township have waited for.

That's the day PennDOT will unveil plans for the Route 356 climbing lane project.

Officials have lobbied for years to get a climbing — or second, uphill lane — added to Route 356 heading toward Vandergrift after crossing the Freeport Bridge.

The hill has been the site of numerous accidents over the years, including an automobile rollover several weeks ago.

The plans will be displayed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the township building, 136 Community Building Road. There will be a formal presentation at 5 p.m.

Construction bids will be sought by PennDOT starting in April. No start date has been set.

Once motorists coming from Freeport cross the Freeport Bridge, Route 356's two eastbound lanes merge into one, just as one lane of opposite traffic is heading down the steep hill toward the bridge.

Safety risk at polling place?

Resident Joanne Cecchi asked if anything was being done about safety problems for voters on election days at the Chieftain Archery Club.The club is where about 2,000 voters in the township's largest precinct are registered. While there is enough room inside to handle the crush of voters, the parking and driveway are inadequate, forcing police officers to direct traffic throughout the day.

Some township residents have asked Westmoreland County election officials to redraw the precinct lines to allow residents to vote in more sparsely-used polling places.

Township Manager Greg Primm will send a letter to the county's election bureau to ask that something be done.

“It's something we kind of forget about right after the election,” Primm said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

