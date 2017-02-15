Kiski Valley sewage authority targets delinquent accounts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Of the 13 municipalities served by the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority, seven have total delinquent sewage bills that are overdue by at least four months and total more than $12,000 owed.

Customers interested in billing by email should log on to the authority's website at www.kvwpca.com for further information.

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority is looking at new and possibly better ways to collect on delinquent accounts.

Billing and collections committee Chairman Bob Polcyznski of Allegheny Township will be working to identify costs involved in chasing delinquencies and looking at uncollectible debts.

As of Jan. 31, the authority has $238,000 in delinquent accounts that are at least four months past due.

Vandergrift customers are responsible for $91,000 of that total.

Another $45,000 of interest payments from the deadbeat accounts is outstanding as of the end of January.

Three of the 13 municipalities that belong to the authority handle the sewage accounts on their own and owe no money. Those communities are Allegheny, Gilpin and Parks townships.

The other 10 municipalities collect through the authority.

Polczynski's group will look at the costs of collections, such as attorney fees and magistrates' fees.

In some instances, debts are uncollectible when a home has been abandoned or demolished. Other sewage customers might have become unemployed or ill and can't pay their bills, officials said.

The authority board indicated it would be willing to work with individuals on reducing their debts.

Agreement firm

The simple way to reduce delinquencies would have more individual communities collect from sewage customers in their own towns.

Officials said, however, that the authority can't change the service agreements established in the 1970s when the sewage plant started operations. Only the individual municipalities, by way of their elected officials, can change the agreements.

The finance committee, also chaired by Polczynski, will also look at checking account fees charged by banks used by the authority and other costs, such as a $3 fee for sewage customers who pay their bills online.

Authority Manager Dennis Duryea said customers can now have their bills sent via email to avoid online charges. He said about 25 people signed up for the service last week.

George Guido is a freelance writer.