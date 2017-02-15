Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Valley sewage authority targets delinquent accounts

George Guido | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 11:54 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority is looking at new and possibly better ways to collect on delinquent accounts.

Billing and collections committee Chairman Bob Polcyznski of Allegheny Township will be working to identify costs involved in chasing delinquencies and looking at uncollectible debts.

As of Jan. 31, the authority has $238,000 in delinquent accounts that are at least four months past due.

Vandergrift customers are responsible for $91,000 of that total.

Another $45,000 of interest payments from the deadbeat accounts is outstanding as of the end of January.

Three of the 13 municipalities that belong to the authority handle the sewage accounts on their own and owe no money. Those communities are Allegheny, Gilpin and Parks townships.

The other 10 municipalities collect through the authority.

Polczynski's group will look at the costs of collections, such as attorney fees and magistrates' fees.

In some instances, debts are uncollectible when a home has been abandoned or demolished. Other sewage customers might have become unemployed or ill and can't pay their bills, officials said.

The authority board indicated it would be willing to work with individuals on reducing their debts.

Agreement firm

The simple way to reduce delinquencies would have more individual communities collect from sewage customers in their own towns.

Officials said, however, that the authority can't change the service agreements established in the 1970s when the sewage plant started operations. Only the individual municipalities, by way of their elected officials, can change the agreements.

The finance committee, also chaired by Polczynski, will also look at checking account fees charged by banks used by the authority and other costs, such as a $3 fee for sewage customers who pay their bills online.

Authority Manager Dennis Duryea said customers can now have their bills sent via email to avoid online charges. He said about 25 people signed up for the service last week.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.