Valley News Dispatch

Harmar readies for road, sewer line work
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 11:50 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Harmar is gearing up for work on township roads and a sewer line.

The township supervisors Thursday approved seeking contract bids for the township's 2017 road paving program.

They also approved applying for a grant to replace a sanitary sewage line serving Acmetonia Primary School.

Ten roads are being considered for repaving.

They are: Alpha Drive, east and west; Landings Drive; Meadowvale Drive; Philomena and Bromley circles; Highbury Road; Deborah Lynn Court; Sweet Gum Road; and Shadow Ridge Drive.

Township Engineer Matt Pitsch said only sections would be done on Highbury and Sweet Gum. Deborah Lynn is “on the fence,” and its resurfacing will depend on pricing.

Supervisors authorized advertising for bids, although township officials may further review and tweak the list. Supervisor Bob Seibert said he wanted the board to give its approval so it wouldn't have to wait another month until the supervisors meet again.

Pitsch said the board could award a contract in March or April.

For last year's paving project, supervisors approved a payment of about $126,000 to A. Folino Construction for work on Church Road, also known as Old Route 910, and the soccer field parking lot behind the municipal building. The township is holding back a 10 percent retainer, about $14,000, until final details are finished.

School drives sewer line

The sanitary sewer line supervisors are looking to replace is on Oak Alley.

The existing pipe is 8 inches in diameter and about 1,200 feet long. It's made of terra cotta and is as old as the system, Pitsch said, but he could not give an exact age.

The line has a history of problems, including frequently clogging because of roots penetrating it.

Township officials decided now is a good time to upgrade it because of the Allegheny Valley School District's plans to enlarge Acmetonia, and move three grades of students there from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.

The project would involve cleaning, repairing and lining the line with plastic. It's expected to cost about $84,000.

The township is seeking a $65,000 grant through Allegheny County to pay for it, and would pay about $19,000 of the cost itself, Pitsch said.

Pitsch said it could be four to six months before the township will know if it will receive a grant. If received, work could be done late this year or early next year.

If the township does not receive a grant, officials will have to consider other options, Pitsch said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

