Valley News Dispatch

West Deer funeral home gets OK to add crematorium

George Guido | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 11:50 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Despite the objections of some neighbors, a longtime West Deer funeral home will be able to add a crematorium to its list of services.

The township's zoning hearing board Wednesday night voted unanimously to allow William Yanicko, of the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home on McKrell Road, to construct an adjacent building for customers choosing to be cremated.

The building will conform to other garage-like structures in the neighborhood and will use facade materials similar to the main funeral home.

“You won't even know it's a crematory,” Yanicko said. “It will be similar to the construction of the funeral home.”

Ron Salvatore, of Matthews Environmental Solutions of Pittsburgh, will build the structure.

“This will not be disruptive to neighbors or the community at large,” Salvatore said. “There are no odors and there are colorless exhaust gases. Matthews is the world leader in cremation technology and has been in business since 1846.”

Attorney Dennis Blackwell, representing the funeral home, said the Yanicko family has been in the funeral home business since 1948, prior to when zoning was established.

“That should be grandfathered in as an accessory use and should be permitted on the property,” Blackwell said.

Neighbors' reactions mixed

Several neighbors feared lower property values if the crematory is built.

Wes Rugg, of Crest Street, was concerned about increased traffic. But Yanicko said there aren't more people that visit funeral homes when a cremation is scheduled.

Salvatore also said that gases emitted are similar to a natural gas furnace or stove.

Resident Brian Miller spoke favorably toward the proposal.

“Everything Mr. Yanicko does, he does well,” Miller said. “He keeps the grounds perfect and pristine and immaculate.”The zoning board voted 5-0 in favor of the proposal, under the conditions that no cremation takes place prior to 8 a.m. or after dusk, copies of certifications for operators be kept at the township building and that the building stay locked.

Yanicko will now have to seek approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection before constructing the building.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

