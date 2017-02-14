Kiski man accused of molesting girl, 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Kiski Township man is accused of molesting a 3-year-old girl.

Robert W. Walker, 40, of Owens View Road is accused of child rape and related charges.

Walker allegedly molested the girl while he was visiting someone. The girl is not related to Walker.

She first reported the assault to an adult relative at a doctor's appointment by telling the woman she had a secret to tell her.

Walker is facing three sex charges and corruption of a minor.

He is in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for today.

According to court records, Walker completed a form of probation last September for corruption of a minor involving a girl younger than 13.

Indecent assault and corruption of a minor charges were held to court against him in 2006 when he was living in East Vandergrift.

The assault charges were dismissed, and he pleaded to corruption of minors. He initially was placed on probation for two years and ordered to get counseling. The probation was twice extended for him to complete counseling and pay fines.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.