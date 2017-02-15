Waterline work may produce unexpected cost for Brackenridge residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Construction of a new waterline on Ninth Avenue between Morgan and Penn streets in Brackenridge could begin as early as March.

But residents in the affected area might get some bad news along with the good: If the lateral line that connects their home to the new waterline isn't made of plastic, it'll have to be replaced at the homeowner's expense.

Council President Tim Connelly said his chief concern is that borough crews will run into lateral lines of galvanized pipe that serve each household and are the responsibility of each homeowner.

He said there are older homes in that neighborhood that traditionally used the galvanized pipe, which no longer is acceptable under modern building codes.

Connelly said the borough will advise residents that the laterals should be made of plastic pipe if they want to be reconnected to the new main line.

After the borough was turned down for a grant to replace the waterline, officials opted to have the borough's five-man public works crew excavate the old line and replace it.

The start of construction will depend on the weather, borough officials said.

Once the work is completed, the borough will seek bids or quotes from contractors to repave the street.

The borough had tried to land a $250,000 federal Community Development Block Grant to do the waterline in that block of Ninth, as well as the one from Morgan to Prospect. However, the borough was turned down.

Had it received the federal grant, Brackenridge would have had to chip in $74,000.

“We think we can do it for the same amount of money as our contribution for the grant would be,” Councilman John Stanzione said.

Applying for a grant through the Allegheny County Infrastructure Tourism Fund was another possibility, but borough officials said they had only about a 30 percent chance of getting it.

That, plus the fact that the borough wouldn't had gotten an answer on the grant approval until the end of the year, were factors in the decision.

Borough officials are worried about delaying the work because that section of line has been plagued by breaks. Borough Secretary Denise Tocco said there have been three breaks there in the past two months.

With wages for borough workers already in the budget, council is looking at paying for just the materials needed for the 520-foot stretch of waterline, which serves 32 households, as well as the paving costs.

Tocco said the borough crew has experience in that work, having installed waterlines on Sixth Avenue and Pine Street in the past.

“They are more than qualified to do the job,” Stanzione said. “If it doesn't turn out good, then we can bid the next block next year.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.