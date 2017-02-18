Big millage increase allows West Deer to OK $1 million for road projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Deer officials plan to repave and upgrade 14 township roads this spring and summer with the possibility of two more being added.

The township supervisors on Wednesday approved spending $1 million on roads.

Repairing and paving roads was a key reason the supervisors approved a 50 percent real estate tax increase for this year, which is expected to raise an additional $700,000 in revenue.

The 1-mill increase, which raised the total millage to 2.99, was approved in a 4-3 vote despite stiff opposition from some township residents.

But the residents and supervisors seemed to agree that the township roads are in lousy condition, which township engineer Scott Shoup had attributed to poor drainage over the years.

Of the $700,000 in new revenue, $485,000 was earmarked for the road improvement project along with $515,000 that was previously budgeted.

“It's not just putting asphalt down,” Supervisors Chairman Jeff Fleming said of the project.

Township engineer Scott Shoup said the improvement project includes installation of drainage and catch basins where there are none and improving those that do have them. Curbs also will be installed on some roads where they don't exist and repaired on streets that do have them.

“There will be some additional work by the road department with some widening of the roads here and there,” Shoup said.

The streets to be repaired

Ten of the 14 streets will be paved with hot asphalt.

They include: Benjamin Street, Deerton Street, Reaghard Drive, Magill Road, Ideal Drive, Park Place, Overlook Place, Cherry Lane, Christonia Road and McClure Road, from East Union to Overlook Place.

Betty Lane and Carl Lane are alternate add-on streets that will be done if the low-bid price allows for it.

Trump Road and Lick Road will be done with a cold asphalt mix while Clendenning Road and McMorran Road will be paved with a bituminous seal-coat commonly referred to as tar and chips.

Township buys new equipment

West Deer's township police and road crews will be getting new equipment.

The township supervisors agreed to spend nearly $208,000 for the new equipment.

The equipment purchases include $122,000 for a front-end loader; $39,000 for a Ford SUV police cruiser; $33,800 for a new Ford F-250 pickup with a snowplow; and $13,000 for two new snowplows for township dump trucks.

All of the purchases, except for the plows, will be financed for three years through First National Bank. It offered a 2.49 percent interest rate on all three vehicles, which was the lowest out of about seven bids received.

Supervisor Gerald Vaerewyck voted against all three vehicle purchases. He argued that the township should simply pay cash for the police SUV and the pickup truck because it would save close to $3,000 in interest.

As for the front-end loader, he said that the 2003 front end-loader, for which the township received $44,000 on a trade-in, could be repaired for about $20,000 or $25,000.

However, when Vaerewyck sought the rest of the board's approval, he had no takers.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.