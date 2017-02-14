Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fawn leaders urged to consider eliminating police force, use state troopers instead

Tom Yerace | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Fawn Supervisor Rick Smith suggested the township should consider scrapping the township's police department and rely on state police for its coverage.

Fawn has a police department staffed by one full-time officer, Chief Tim Mayberry, and two part-time officers.

The idea stems from a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to make communities without their own police force to pay the state if they want to depend solely on the state police for coverage.

The township already uses the state police to fill in when local officers are not working.

With Wolf suggesting communities pay $25 per resident for state police services yearly, Smith said it could benefit the township to scrap its own force and do that.

“We need to look at that, because it would be $60,000 from the number he's talking about,” Smith said.

Montanari said the township actually would be exempt from paying because the proposal does not charge communities with a population less than 7,500. Smith said as of the last census, Fawn had a population of slightly more than 2,000.

But, Montanari said opting for the state police to take over completely would save the township money in the way of police wages and other things such as various insurances, vehicle maintenance and ammunition.

“I really think we need to look at the ‘A to Z' on that,” Montanari agreed.

In the past, the supervisors have noted the few number of calls that the township police must respond to, but residents have been concerned about longer response times of the state police, which are based near Kittanning and patrol Route 28 as far south as near the Highland Park Bridge.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

