Valley News Dispatch

Letter from Highlands School District officials promises tighter security at high school
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Highlands High School is updating its dismissal policies following Wednesday's incident in which a 15-year-old boy was found trying to bring a loaded gun into the school.

Highlands School District will be taking “proactive” and “precautionary” safety measures in the next few days, according to a letter posted on the district's website.

The high school will limit which doors students can use to exit the building, the letter from school principals Dan Gottron and Kim Price and Dean of Students Pat Hassler said. There will also be an additional police presence and bag searches will be conducted as students enter the building.

The letter also indicates that the school has “normal metal detector screening.”

“These measures are not indicative of a heightened safety concern, but rather of a heightened vigilance of our already sound safety procedures,” the letter states.

According to district officials, the student in question left the building at the end of the school day and attempted to return to the building without permission. The student was carrying a backpack, and it had been reported that the student had placed an object into the backpack while off campus, the letter said.

School officials followed the student, who left the backpack in a nearby yard. Inside, they found a stolen .40-caliber handgun.

Harrison police were contacted and responded to the high school at about 3 p.m.

As a precaution, a full sweep of the building and a walk of its entire perimeter were conducted, officials wrote. After school activities were cancelled but resumed as normal Thursday.

The student was arrested at his Harrison home at about 5:30 p.m. without incident, according to Harrison police. He faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property, prohibited offensive weapons, receiving stolen property, person not to possess a firearm and possession of firearm by a minor.

The school district's letter said the new dismissal procedures and important safety procedures will be reviewed by district security and administration teams and shared with staff and students.

“The safety of all of our students and staff is of the upmost importance, and we will continue to take every measure to ensure a safe school environment,” the letter states.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

