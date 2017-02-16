Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski man to stand trial on child sex charges
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 11:50 p.m.

A Kiski Township man ordered Wednesday to stand trial on two of four child sex charges stemming from alleged incidents in Armstrong County was arraigned later that day on sex charges in Westmoreland County.

At a Wednesday hearing in Leechburg, Robert W. Walker, 41, of Owens View Avenue, was ordered to stand trial for aggravated indecent assault on a child and corruption of minors. That case involves a 3-year-old girl.

Leechburg District Judge James Andring dismissed more serious child rape and involuntary deviate sexual assault charges.

Walker's attorney Stephen M. Misko said Thursday the two charges were dismissed because the prosecutor's allegations didn't provide evidence for all elements of those charges.

On Wednesday, Andring denied Misko's request to reduce Walker's $75,000 bond and ordered him returned to the Armstrong County Jail.

Late that afternoon Walker was arraigned by Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec on child sex charges filed by a Westmoreland County police officer.

The officer said that case involves a 10-year-old girl.

Walker is accused of indecent assault on a child, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is accused of inappropriately touching the girl and walking into a bathroom when she was in the shower.

Yakopec ordered him held in lieu of an additional $50,000 bond in lieu of a Feb. 28 hearing.

In case Walker posts bond, Yakopec ordered him to stay away from children, and the girl in particular.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

