Retail plaza in Harrison displays new name

The former Heights Plaza in Harrison got a new sign Friday to display its new name, Harrison Town Square.

Workers installed the sign atop new poles, about two weeks after the Heights Plaza name was removed from an older sign mounted elsewhere in the shopping center. Renovations also have been done recently, including work in a stretch damaged in a December 2012 fire.

“We are working to lease the building. We have a lot of interest, and the new facade helps,” Mark Anderson, vice president, retail, of Colliers International of Western Pennsylvania said Friday.

“We have multiple storefronts available and are working with tenants of different sizes,” Anderson said.

When asked about a vacant CVS drugstore space at the front of the complex, Anderson said there is “interest in that space” but declined to give further details. A freestanding CVS store opened last year elsewhere along Freeport Road.

Steve Kogut, principal owner of Wild Blue Management L.P., which has owned the center since 2003, said recently that renovations and sign work have been under way this winter. Two buildings were damaged in the fire, Kogut said. Kogut couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.

The retail complex in the Natrona Heights section of Harrison is one of the oldest shopping centers in Western Pennsylvania, built in 1955.

“We've got great traffic in front of the center, and multiple access points and good anchors and the new facade,” Anderson said.

Planet Fitness is the newest tenant, he said, and the center also has a Community Market supermarket, Big Lots, UPMC outpatient center and a variety of other service businesses, stores and restaurants.

Anderson said details of what the older sign structure will display still are being worked out.

