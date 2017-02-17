West Deer allows family to keep pony, chickens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Deer couple will be allowed to keep a pet pony and chickens on their property even though township zoning laws say their property is too small.

The township zoning hearing board gave permission to Amy and Michael Shurina of Russellton-Dorseyville Road to keep the animals on their property.

The Shurinas live on 1.07 acres; the code requires at least 3 acres for such animals in a residential area.

Amy Shurina said the pony, “Promise,” often is ridden at Deer Lakes Park and at a neighbor's 100-acre venue near Hartwood Acres.

She added that the pony is taken to “many different places” for shows and educational settings.

Shurina also has five chickens. Her family consumes the eggs that are laid, and there are no retail sales.

Also, Shurina said the horse manure is bagged and disposed of elsewhere. Promise is diabetic and eats hay and other sugarless grains.

“The eggs and the pets are very educational and therapeutic for kids,” Shurina said.

Neighbor Dave Keating a nine-year West Deer resident, spoke in favor of granting approval.

“I moved in from a bad area of the city,” Keating said. “My two granddaughters have learned responsibility and have really benefitted.”

The zoning board voted 4-1 for approval, with Scott Woloszyk dissenting. He cited the property “not even being close to zoning acreage” and a similar proposal might be brought up by other residents.

“West Deer has a lot more to gain on the positive side than on the negative side,” said board member George Hollibaugh, who voted yes.

George Guido is a freelance writer.