Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

HomExpo in Frazer another hit for Alle Kiski Strong Chamber
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Sporting a red tank top and multi-colored leggings, Aylish Lynch raised her arms over her head, swayed her hips and looked out into the crowd of dancers copying her movements from a stage set up inside the Pittsburgh Mills mall on Saturday.

Music pumped. The dancers shimmied. Lynch smiled.

“It's super fun,” the 38-year-old Kittanning resident said.

Lynch, who owns Ovation School of Dance, decided to showcase a new dance fitness program called MixxedFit at the 15th annual Alle Kiski Strong Chamber HomExpo.

Her hope was to spread word of the dance program, which is new to the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“We just want to get out there and show people how much fun it is and what it's about,” said Lynch.

There are more than 100 vendors at this year's HomExpo, according to Lynda Pozzuto, vice president of events at Alle Kiski Strong Chamber. The free event, which features a variety of crafters and vendors, began Friday and lasts through Sunday.

Live music, product demonstrations and book signings by local authors are also featured.

The show usually draws more than 30,000 people, Pozzuto said, but had already seen an uptick in foot traffic from previous years by Saturday.

“Yesterday it was crazy busy from the time the mall opened,” Pozzuto said. “I think the nice weather brought them out.”

Vendors were interspersed through different parts of the mall. Down one aisle was a homemade-pie stand, a window and door company, a kitchen and bath remodeling booth and clothing racks.

Over by the food court, two chickens, one black-and-white and one brown, stood inside a chicken coop. They were there on behalf of Rent The Chicken, an Armstrong County business that rents egg-laying chickens and supplies.

Outside Macy's, Doris Lincoln was treating herself to a couple of bottles of wine from Wooden Door Winery in Allegheny Township.

Lincoln, 63, of Springdale had heard of the winery but has never been there. She figured the HomExpo would be as good a time as any to sample the winery's offerings.

“Everyone just raved about it, so it's been on my mind,” she said.

Lincoln has been to the HomExpo in years past, but this one is extra special, she said.

Her father and dog both recently died, and the event managed to put a smile on her face.

“You see excitement, children ... it's alive right now and that's really exciting,” Lincoln said. “It's something that you normally only see at Christmastime. It's nice right now to see the sun coming through.”

Rocco Onorato, 46, is a salesman with Schultheis Bros. Heating and Cooling in Plum.

The company has participated in the HomExpo before and usually gets a lot of good business from the event.

“Being in business 71 years, it's still good to get the name out,” Onorato said. “New people move into the area (who) don't know we're here.

“It's definitely worth it to be at the home show.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Phil Tompkins, owner of Rent-The-Chicken.com, holds a Polish Chicken as the general public peruses the offerings at HomExpo at the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer on saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Aylish Lynch leads her MixxedFit student dancers in a public show during the HomExpo at the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer on saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.