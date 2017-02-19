HomExpo in Frazer another hit for Alle Kiski Strong Chamber

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sporting a red tank top and multi-colored leggings, Aylish Lynch raised her arms over her head, swayed her hips and looked out into the crowd of dancers copying her movements from a stage set up inside the Pittsburgh Mills mall on Saturday.

Music pumped. The dancers shimmied. Lynch smiled.

“It's super fun,” the 38-year-old Kittanning resident said.

Lynch, who owns Ovation School of Dance, decided to showcase a new dance fitness program called MixxedFit at the 15th annual Alle Kiski Strong Chamber HomExpo.

Her hope was to spread word of the dance program, which is new to the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“We just want to get out there and show people how much fun it is and what it's about,” said Lynch.

There are more than 100 vendors at this year's HomExpo, according to Lynda Pozzuto, vice president of events at Alle Kiski Strong Chamber. The free event, which features a variety of crafters and vendors, began Friday and lasts through Sunday.

Live music, product demonstrations and book signings by local authors are also featured.

The show usually draws more than 30,000 people, Pozzuto said, but had already seen an uptick in foot traffic from previous years by Saturday.

“Yesterday it was crazy busy from the time the mall opened,” Pozzuto said. “I think the nice weather brought them out.”

Vendors were interspersed through different parts of the mall. Down one aisle was a homemade-pie stand, a window and door company, a kitchen and bath remodeling booth and clothing racks.

Over by the food court, two chickens, one black-and-white and one brown, stood inside a chicken coop. They were there on behalf of Rent The Chicken, an Armstrong County business that rents egg-laying chickens and supplies.

Outside Macy's, Doris Lincoln was treating herself to a couple of bottles of wine from Wooden Door Winery in Allegheny Township.

Lincoln, 63, of Springdale had heard of the winery but has never been there. She figured the HomExpo would be as good a time as any to sample the winery's offerings.

“Everyone just raved about it, so it's been on my mind,” she said.

Lincoln has been to the HomExpo in years past, but this one is extra special, she said.

Her father and dog both recently died, and the event managed to put a smile on her face.

“You see excitement, children ... it's alive right now and that's really exciting,” Lincoln said. “It's something that you normally only see at Christmastime. It's nice right now to see the sun coming through.”

Rocco Onorato, 46, is a salesman with Schultheis Bros. Heating and Cooling in Plum.

The company has participated in the HomExpo before and usually gets a lot of good business from the event.

“Being in business 71 years, it's still good to get the name out,” Onorato said. “New people move into the area (who) don't know we're here.

“It's definitely worth it to be at the home show.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.