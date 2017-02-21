Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale explores tax breaks for volunteer firefighters

Tom Yerace | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Springdale residents who are active firefighters could pay lower real estate tax bills in the near future.

Borough council on Tuesday discussed implementing a tax break for volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel under a recently approved state law.

Councilman Mike Ziencik said Gov. Tom Wolf in November signed Act 172, which gives communities the opportunity to provide a municipal tax break as an incentive for such service work.

“They can actually receive a discount on their property taxes if they are active in volunteering with a fire company or ambulance service,” Ziencik said.

Keeping appropriate manpower levels is a problem for many volunteer fire and emergency organizations because of the time commitments required for fundraising, training and maintaining vehicles, equipment and the organization in general.

Springdale has 24 active firefighters.

Ziencik said there are requirements for someone to obtain the discount, which could be as much as 20 percent.

Council authorized solicitor Craig Alexander to research the law to determine eligibility criteria and other details so council will have information to make a decision.

One question that came up is whether volunteers must respond to fire calls to be eligible or doing administrative or fundraising work for a fire company suffices.

Borough Manager Kim McAfoose, who looked over the law online with Ziencik, said it could pertain only to those volunteers who do firefighting, but Ziencik was not certain.

As for ambulance personnel, she said the law would not be in play for Springdale because the borough's ambulance provider is Lower Valley Ambulance, which has paid personnel.

In other business:

• Tresco Paving Corp. was awarded a contract to pave part of James Street for just under $74,000. The project involves the section of James Street that runs between Pittsburgh and Railroad streets, plus curbs, according to Kevin L. Szakelyhidi of Bankson Engineers, one of the two borough engineers. Tresco's was the lowest of 10 bids received for the project, McAfoose said.

Tom Yerace is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

