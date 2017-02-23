Leechburg kindergarten students set for full day of school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students going into kindergarten at David Leech Elementary School next school year will go a full day instead of a half-day.

The school board approved the curriculum change Wednesday, which also includes moving sixth-grade students into Leechburg Junior/Senior High School to make room for all of the students in each building.

“This is a great opportunity for our students,” said David Keibler, elementary school principal.

How it will work

Keibler said there will be three kindergarten classrooms next year with between 16 to 22 students in each class.

Their instruction time will go up from 60 minutes of reading and 30 minutes of math to 120 minutes of each.

There will also be a remediation period where teachers can cater to students' individual needs in a subject.

Keibler said with a half day of kindergarten, some students aren't fully prepared when they get to first grade.

“Right now, we struggle,” he said. “Our goal is to get them where they need to be.”

Keibler, who is new to the district this school year, said it was a goal of his to get students to a full day of kindergarten and make sure their needs are met.

The district isn't anticipating spending any additional money for teachers because a teacher will be retiring at the end of this school year and one teacher's aide position will be replaced with a full-time kindergarten teacher.

Board President Terri Smith said the cost will even out to be the same as this school year. The only additional cost will be for desks.

Bus assignments may change

Keibler said the changes won't affect the number of buses needed, but some students may change which bus they ride to accommodate for more students on each one.

Board member Kathryn Vargo had concerns about kindergarten students being able to reach the steps and where they would be sitting on the bus.

Keibler said the standard is for the youngest students to sit in the front of the bus and the oldest in the back. He said he would look into the options for making sure students can reach the steps.

The sixth-graders will move to the high school's fourth floor. Their schedule won't change.

Keibler said there will be transition meetings for families with students going into kindergarten and sixth grade next year so they know what to expect.

High school Principal Matthew Kruluts said the goal for the 2018-19 school year is to create a middle school concept for the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students within the high school building.

“We have plans to make it work,” Kruluts said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.