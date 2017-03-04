$1,000 donated to cemetery board in effort to restore marker for Leechburg founder's son

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg residents are hoping to use a recent donation to restore the grave of Addison Leech, son of the town's founder, David Leech.

The board that oversees Leechburg Cemetery received a $1,000 donation from the Leechburg Area Museum and Historical Society after the cemetery board reached out to it for help.

“We felt, as a historical society, it was kind of like our duty to keep it in repair for other people to enjoy,” said Judy Wright, president of the historical society.

Wright said it's important to the museum and historical society to keep the cemetery repaired because of its ties to the borough's founder.

The museum and the Leech family also have a connection.

“The house that the museum is housed in was a home of David Leech,” Wright said.

She said the house was given to Addison Leech and his wife as a wedding gift, but the couple's marriage was cut short.

“Tragically, Addison died six months later,” Wright said.

The donation will go toward fixing Addison Leech's tabletop grave marker, which is missing five of its six marble legs.

“All the information is carved into the top,” said Larry Boehm, a member of the cemetery's board. “Rather than it standing upright like a regular headstone would, it lays flat on top of legs.” Boehm said tabletop headstones were common in the 1800s, and the board hopes to find a company that can replicate the marble legs.

“You want to keep things as intact and original as you can,” he said.

The money also will go toward repairing a fence that surrounds the Leech graves. Boehm said there are around a dozen Leech family graves in the cemetery.

“It's falling down and some of the corners are cracked,” Boehm said. “We have no idea what that might cost.”

Boehm said the cemetery still has a long way to go even after these two repairs.

He said the retaining wall next to it needs to be replaced, trees and brush need to be trimmed and the group would like to put a sign up with the cemetery's name.

“It's supposed to have a big sign at the entrance at the bottom of the hill — it's long gone,” Boehm said.

Boehm said it's hard to find grant money and donations to repair cemeteries, even ones with historical significance.

“Nobody really wants to put money in them because you don't get anything out of them,” he said.

Boehm said the Leechburg Cemetery doesn't qualify for a lot of historical grant money because it hasn't been inactive for 50 years, which he said is usually a requirement.

He said the last burial at the cemetery was in 1996 and the last burial before that was 1976.

The cemetery is now full.

Residents have been trying to improve the cemetery for years, but interest has fluctuated. Boehm said interest is at an all-time high right now with 12 members.

“It helps a lot,” he said. “It gives you the ability to know that, even if you lose some people, we're still up and running.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.