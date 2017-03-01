Girl Scouts share encouraging words to fight bullying in Highlands School District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olivia Schrag taped a bright yellow smiley face with the words “You Rock!” written across its forehead to the front of a locker inside Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum.

The 10-year-old was smiling, too.

“Miss Jeannie, I need another piece of tape,” Olivia said.

“Already?” said Jeannie Dennis, leader of Girl Scout Troop 52290.

The fourth-grader got some tape and hung another smiley face on the locker next to the first.

This one said: “You are enough.”

“I'm hoping that they have a nice reaction and love it,” Olivia said Monday.

The troop does a community project to make a difference and build people up each year. This year, to encourage kindness and deter bullying, they're putting notes with uplifting sayings on them on every student's desk or locker in the Highlands School District.

The girls left notes at Grandview Upper Elementary School and Fairmount Elementary School in Brackenridge on Monday.

Students at Highlands High School will get notes Thursday. The Scouts will visit Highlands Middle School in Harrison and Fawn Primary Center next week.

“They just want to make people smile and make people happy,” said Dennis, 37, of Tarentum.

“A lot of my girls have said girls are saying mean things, or they're afraid to go to school, or they're feeling sad. We just thought it was something that would be helpful for them to feel good about themselves and other people.”

Dennis thought of the idea, and her 11 Scouts, including her daughter, Alyssa, did the legwork. The girls are in second and fourth grades.

They came up with sayings, wrote the notes and are hanging them on the lockers.

“Be brave,” “You are cool,” “You are awesome” and “Keep smiling” were some of the phrases the girls chose.

“I was very touched,” Dennis said.

The girls will not receive official merit badges for the project, but Dennis plans to give them unofficial “Kindness and Caring” badges.

Dennis said she tries to teach her girls not to do things solely for rewards.

“I wanted to instill in them ... that you don't have to do something just so you can get a badge,” Dennis said. “You should try to do something nice just because that's the right thing to do.”

Gabby Collins, a fourth-grader at Grandview, said she tries to be nice and help her classmates daily. She hopes to change the perspective of kids who don't like school or think it's boring.

“It might make them think that there are things going on at school that, maybe, they don't see,” Gabby said.

Laura Crothers is a professor of school psychology at Duquesne University. Crothers said the project encourages inclusivity and pro-social behavior, which can be helpful in bullying prevention.

“I think that's a great example of having students practice thinking about their peers and being kind to them,” Crothers said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.