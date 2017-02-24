Tarentum ready to celebrate 175th anniversary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tours: Reservations must be made by calling Cindy Homburg at 724-612-0076.

In addition to a number of events Tarentum holds each year, those commemorating its 175th anniversary are sprinkled in. Here's a look at events taking place this year.

What you can do in Tarentum

Tarentum's 175th anniversary celebration is set to kick off next weekend, and Cindy Homburg, the borough's self-appointed historian, is ready to get the party started.

“I'm just so excited,” Homburg said.

Homburg worked with the recreation board to plan activities throughout the year to honor the borough's history. Tarentum was incorporated as the third borough in Allegheny County in 1842.

The celebration will begin with a banquet next Saturday at the Tarentum Masons lodge, which starts at 5 p.m. and is sold out.

“That just makes me feel great to know that there's that many people that live here that are so interested in their heritage and the borough,” said Homburg, a Tarentum resident since 1972.

The banquet will feature guest speaker Anne Madarasz from the Senator Jon Heinz History Center, who will talk about different glass companies including those in Tarentum.

Other celebratory events include tours of the Tarentum Water Plant, a birthday party for Henry Marie Brackenridge, Tarentum's founder, and a homecoming celebration.

Carrie Fox, recreation board president, said the board wanted different borough attributes included in the celebration.

Take the Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch, for instance.

The branch has a “Who Knew” series where they talk about different people from Tarentum, Fox said, so the recreation board added those to its calendar of anniversary events.

The first two are scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 18 and 19.

“We do our normal activities through the year, but we're just trying to add all these little extra things in with the celebrations,” said Fox, a lifelong Tarentum resident. “We've tried to intertwine what we have in our town.”

Those who attend Henry Marie Brackenridge's birthday celebration May 11 can help themselves to a slice of birthday cake. There will also be performances by local students, one of whom will portray Brackenridge and perform a skit.

Brackenridge was born on May 11, 1786. He died on Jan. 18, 1871.

The finale will be the annual Tarentum-Brackenridge Christmas Parade on Nov. 18. The procession will be dedicated to Tarentum's anniversary.

The recreation board will decorate an anniversary themed float, Fox said. Members have also compiled large photos of different buildings and of the borough, and will ask different groups to carry them during the parade.

“We would like to try to highlight as many things in Tarentum that we can possibly highlight just to bring back that old-time feeling,” Fox said.

But the piece de resistance will likely be Tarentum's Country Homecoming Fair on July 15 and July 16.

There will be band performances, old-fashioned treats like popcorn, kettle corn and candy apples, and vendors and games. Proceeds from the band performances will go toward rehabbing the playground in Riverview Memorial Park.

“Anybody that's ever lived in Tarentum,” Homburg said, “we want them to come home.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.