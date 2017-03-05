Helping hand, green thumb: Springdale student aids gardeners with Plant It

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale High School 10th-grader Michael Zolnierczyk is taking orders for his seed planting aid “Plant It!” To place an order, send an email to shs.plant.it@gmail.com . Tentative cost is $14.95.

Michael Zolnierczyk has fond memories of gardening with his grandfather when he was younger.

Now 16 and a sophomore at Springdale High School, Michael remembers when he was 5 and helping his grandfather, Frank Zolnierczyk, in the backyard garden at Michael's home in Cheswick's Stoneybrooke neighborhood. His grandfather grew tomatoes, radishes, onions and cucumbers.

“He loved it and I was always out there helping him,” Michael said of his grandfather, who died in 2007.

Michael's grandfather was the primary inspiration for “Plant It,” a seed planting device Michael invented, which earned him top honors at a recent statewide student inventor competition and that he plans to produce for sale from his home.

Plant It is meant to help people with dexterity issues, such as arthritis or Parkinson's disease, handle and plant small seeds.

Seeds are held in the top of the device and released one at a time using a spinning tumbler, which has holes for two seed sizes.

The bottom of the spike is slanted to prevent dirt from plugging it. One side of the shaft has half-inch marks to determine depth; inch marks are on the other to measure spacing.

Michael said, as his grandfather got older, his fine motor skills deteriorated until he couldn't garden anymore.

“He got real frustrated,” said Michael, who now lives with his father in Springdale Township. “It was something he had always done.”

1st place statewide

Michael's invention took first place in the high school division of the invention competition held in February.

It was part of the 2017 Pennsylvania Educational Technology Expo and Conference, which about 3,800 educators from across the state attended in Hershey. He had to draw the attention of teacher attendees, who voted for inventions using play investment money.

At the high school level, 60 students from seven high schools submitted 23 projects, from which five finalists were selected, said Kevin Andreyo, a member of the conference's board of directors and coordinator of the invention competition. It was held for the first time.

Andreyo, who works at the Berks County Intermediate Unit, said Michael was an eloquent speaker.

“He knew his product,” he said. “He explained the process — how he came up with the idea, how he did various iterations of the prototyping, how he tested the product and how he went back and redesigned it to make it better.

“He was dressed like a CEO,” Andreyo said. “He was very composed and passionate about his project.”

Plant It went through three prototypes before Michael settled on a finished product. They were developed using computer-aided drafting and design and created using a 3-D printer at Springdale High.

“He's really done a nice job on it,” said John McDermott, his technology education teacher.

In addition to his grandfather, McDermott said Michael also drew inspiration from his late father-in-law's difficulties in gardening. McDermott said his father-in-law used to lay on his belly and use a pair of tweezers to plant radish seeds. “I told Michael about that, about how difficult it was for him to plant his garden,” McDermott said.

“There you have a kid who is a sophomore, a bright kid, developing and inventing something for someone that can help them in every day life, which is great,” McDermott said. “It's how I want the kids to think. It's really hard to teach the kids to think that way.”

Sue Mellon, Allegheny Valley's gifted support coordinator, has known Michael since he was in fifth grade. She described him as “meticulous,” with an eye for detail.

Plant It “is a really well-established invention,” she said. “It works like a charm.”

Mellon said Michael kept working on his invention around his other school work and the time he puts into playing basketball and soccer.

“He's very meticulous about anything he builds or makes,” she said. “It seems to be an innate trait of his. Some people have trouble seeing details. His mind works in the world of details.”

Prize cash pays for 3-D printer

In addition to a trophy, Michael won a $300 Amazon gift card. He's putting that money toward buying his own 3-D printer so he can make Plant It at home.

Michael said there were 10 to 15 people at the conference interested in buying one, and he knows there's even more interest through family and friends.

“It looks like there's a pretty decent interest in it,” he said.

With his own printer, which he expects to have soon, Michael said he could make up to 10 per day. He expects the price to be around $14.95.

“It's all going to depend on the cost of materials,” he said.

He and his father have discussed getting a patent; Michael said he has looked and not found any seed planting aid like his.

Michael said he once considered a future in engineering, but is now more interested in business.

“I don't want to be sitting at a desk all the time,” he said. “I enjoy the business end of it. I like talking to people.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.