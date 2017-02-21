Deer Lakes School Board forms committee on proposed community center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes School Board will create a committee to look into the possibility of building a community center.

School board member William Lupone, who will chair the committee, said he will reach out to East Deer and Frazer representatives to join it, along with school district and West Deer members.

A community center is being considered as a way to offer amenities to district residents while also replacing the school district administration and West Deer municipal buildings with a single new facility. As contemplated, it would be built on land owned by the district and West Deer along East Union Road.

The school board voted 5-3 Tuesday night to create the committee. Board members Phillip Ziendarski, Jodi Banyas-Galecki and Leanna Shurina voted against; Gary Torick was absent.

During discussion, Ziendarski said he is not in favor of building a community center and that the matter should be put on the ballot as a referendum to learn whether residents want it.

Lupone said he likes the idea of a referendum but it is “two steps down the road,” as there are not yet any plans for what a center would look like or what it would contain.

“We have to have something to show them,” board member James McCaskey said.

Lupone, who recently presented the proposal to West Deer supervisors, said he has heard from residents supportive of the project, including scouts and seniors interested in what could be there for them.

“I don't know where this is going,” he said. “I like exploring the idea.”

Board member Lisa Merlo said she doesn't understand the resistance to considering the proposal.

Board President Clara Salvi said, “We're just going to investigate to see what we can do.”

Two students spoke in favor of a community center. Senior Sam Smallwood said there are Deer Lakes students who go to Hampton's community center weekly, which they pay to use.

“That's business we could have,” he said, adding that a center could attract more people to the area. He also suggested having students on the committee.

Tina Donatelli echoed Lupone's point about a lack of gymnasium space in the district. A soccer player, Donatelli said a community center could spare parents from having to drive their children outside the district to other facilities to practice.

With sports programs growing, she said exploring a community center is a good idea.

“I really like the idea,” Donatelli said. “I really hope you explore it more.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.