Valley News Dispatch

With new truck, Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company aims to 'do more with less'
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

The Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company is looking to do a one-for-two deal.

The company, which serves Harmar and Springdale Township, is working on buying a new rescue pumper.

It would replace two vehicles, a dedicated rescue vehicle and an engine, fire Chief Kevin Funkhouser said.

“There's a big stride with the volunteer fire companies now to do more with less,” he said. “What we're trying to do is take two to three pieces of apparatus we have and combine them into one.”

The cost is expected to be $520,000.

To help cover that, the company is seeking a $200,000 loan from the volunteer loan assistance program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

State fire Commissioner Tim Solobay said the company's loan application arrived recently. If everything is in line, it could come up for approval late next month — if not, in late April.

The program has issued more than $400 million in loans since it was established in 1976 to help volunteer fire departments and ambulance associations buy new equipment, Solobay said.

Fire departments can get up to $300,000 for new aerial trucks, up to $200,000 for new rescue trucks and engines; and up to $100,000 for new light duty rescue vehicles. Loans for used vehicles are less.

Although the 2 percent interest loans can be paid off over 20 years, Funkhouser said his department would pay it back over 10 years.

The company will pay the roughly $320,000 balance with money from its fundraising efforts, he said.

The company has between 15 and 20 active firefighters.

None of the money the company receives from the townships will be used for it.

The new vehicle from Pierce Manufacturing is custom built, Funkhouser said. It's expected to be delivered in October.

Funkhouser said the department will try to sell the two vehicles being replaced to help offset the cost of the new rescue pumper.

“We're going to try to get the most out of them,” he said. “You never know.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

