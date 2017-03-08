Brackenridge man to stand trial in elderly neighbor's homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A judge on Thursday ordered a Brackenridge man to stand trial for the Dec. 29 murder of his neighbor based on evidence he stabbed the woman to death with a steak knife while she slept.

Justin Eliott Bartlett, 26, is accused of killing Linda K. McGinnis, 63, the next-door neighbor whom Bartlett reportedly had called “grandma.”

Barlett has pleaded not guilty.

His defense attorney, Chris Patarini, declined to comment after a preliminary hearing at Pittsburgh Municipal Court in Pittsburgh that lasted less than 10 minutes.

To elude a prior warrant for his arrest, Bartlett allegedly broke into McGinnis's house on Ninth Avenue to steal her car and flee to West Virginia. He intended to meet up with a woman he met online, police said.

Police say he panicked when the victim's dog started growling. He grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink and stabbed McGinnis while she slept in her bedroom, investigators said.

Bartlett reportedly told police that he did not mean to kill McGinnis and that she did not deserve what happened to her , court records show.

Police tracked down Bartlett's location in Mannington, W.Va. using the OnStar system in McGinnis's SUV. They arrested him on Jan. 2, three days after officials found McGinnis dead in her home.

Bartlett was extradited from West Virginia and taken to Allegheny County Jail, where he was denied bail.

City Magistrate Judge Derwin Rushing held Bartlett for trial on all charges filed against him, including criminal homicide, burglary, theft, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, fight to avoid apprehension and theft of a motor vehicle.

Bartlett faces two additional counts of cruelty to animals that stem from police finding unattended cats inside the victim's home.

“They found two cats that had been locked in the house, and there was no indication that he had made any arrangements for anyone else to care for the cats,” Manko said.

Court records show Bartlett has a history of violence and animal abuse.

He had been trying to flee a warrant issued by Brackenridge police after a 27-year-old woman he met online accused him of trapping her in his apartment, throwing knives at her and trying to cut her throat and strangle her.

A former girlfriend also accused him of beating her with a baseball bat.

In 2013, Bartlett pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty for setting a man's cat on fire and killing it.

Bartlett appeared briefly Thursday afternoon for the court appearancein a red Allegheny County Jail jumpsuit, his wrists and ankles handcuffed and back to the audience, where several of McGinnis' family members sat quietly.

Assistant District Attorney Chelsie Pratt reassured family members — who declined to comment — that because of the criminal homicide charge, Bartlett will remain behind bars until the trial.

A trial date has not been scheduled.

Bartlett is set to return to court for a formal arraignment on April 10.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.