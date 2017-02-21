Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell School District joins behavioral health pilot program

Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:55 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Burrell School District will join five other Westmoreland County districts in piloting an enhanced Student Assistance Program to provide behavioral, mental health or drug and alcohol counseling plus, other services.

The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved adoption of the pilot program, under which a full-time assistance program liaison would be placed in the school.

According to Assistant Superintendent Matthew Conner, the program is a result of Westmoreland County officials' recognition that the current program was due for improvements.

“Instead of just hooking [students] up with a local service for therapy, they can hook them up through all of the county services that are applicable,” he said. “So we're talking about behavioral health needs, medical and physical health needs, housing and utilities. They sit, as much as with the student, with the entire family.”

The program is operated through Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which provides each district with a liaison from subcontractor Westmoreland Casemanagement and Supports Inc. The liaison will work with core teams at schools to assess the needs of referred students, and match them with related services.

“It's very exciting,” Conner added.

In past years, those referred to the Student Assistance Program and their parents might have had to do a lot of legwork to obtain the services recommended for them, and then follow through on treatment programs. The program will ease some of that burden, Conner said.

Superintendent Shannon Wagner said that the noticeable difference between the pilot program and the current assistance program is the addition of a full-time liaison. Currently, the district shares a single liaison with three other districts.

“We see that liaison every other week if the other districts are not in crisis,” she said. “It's not consistent enough. So, having a person on site that is dedicated to just our four buildings is worth its weight in gold.”

There is no cost for the district to participate in the pilot program, or for the use of a full-time program liaison during the trial period. But the district would have to foot the cost of the $20,000 bill that comes with the staff position if officials decide to use the enhanced liaison going forward.

Conner said even a price that high would be a huge savings for the district.

“It's a $20,000 investment for this position, but if you think about a social worker coming into the school district — it's probably closer to $80,000 or $90,000,” he said.

Franklin Regional, Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Greater Latrobe, and Hempfield Area school districts also participate in the program.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

