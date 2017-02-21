Proposal would create center for Deer Lakes district, muncipalities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Discussion of a joint venture with West Deer, East Deer and Frazer to build a community center and municipal building

A Deer Lakes School Board member is hoping the community will embrace his idea for a new community center.

As envisioned by board member William Lupone, the community center also would serve as the administration building for both the school district and West Deer.

The existing township building is in the same area as Deer Lakes' high school, middle school and intermediate school on East Union Road. The district's administration building stands behind the middle school.

A community center could be built on part of the 150 acres the school district and township own in that area, Lupone said.

“I would love to pull that whole campus together with this community center-administration building and make it into one beautiful campus setting,” Lupone said.

The school board is expected tonight to discuss the possibility of a joint venture with West Deer and the district's other communities, East Deer and Frazer, to build a community center and administration building. A committee of the school district and municipalities may be created.

Lupone said a community center also could provide needed gymnasium space for the district, along with community amenities such as a workout facility.

He recently presented his idea to West Deer supervisors. Supervisor Richard DiSanti Jr. said the township is willing to talk with the district.

“It's in the early stages of a joint venture,” he said. “What's the harm in talking about it?”

West Deer Supervisor Gerry Vaerewyck disagrees, saying the idea is “incredibly stupid” in light of past property disputes between the school district and township over both township facilities and the next-door ambulance building.

“What I worry about is, the minute you form a committee to explore something and go through the works, it becomes harder and harder to kill an idea even if everyone recognizes that it's bad,” Vaerewyck said.

How much a community center would cost, and how it would be paid for, are details yet to be worked out.

“There's a million different ways things could be paid for,” Lupone said. “I don't have a specific plan at this time.”

A project could qualify for grants or other funding from the state, which looks favorably upon such joint ventures, DiSanti said.

How it would be paid for is the “key question” right now, Frazer Supervisor Lori Ziencik said.

“Our residents are taxed to death through their school tax right now,” she said. “Personally, we're not in the mood to spend more money. If West Deer wants to fund it, they can have at it,” she said.

East Deer Commissioner Anthony Taliani said a community center is an “interesting concept,” but that he'd need to learn more about it.

“I would want to see the entire plan. I would want to see how it's going to be paid for, what the breakdown of contributions and the payments are going to be,” he said. “The residents of East Deer and Frazer have a big concern about how Deer Lakes' tax dollars are being spent.”

Lupone said a shared building makes sense because the district and township's existing buildings “are both in about the same disarray of repair.”

“It's almost to the point for us, it would be more cost effective to build a new building than to repair the existing structure,” he said.

West Deer supervisors have considered a new township building, but have instead opted for renovations to the existing building.

“It would make a lot of sense to both parties to build a common building and use common areas,” Lupone said. ”It's just a lot more cost effective to build one building instead of two basically in the same location.”

DiSanti said renovations to West Deer's building are holding the township over, but were done “inexpensively.” The township is growing and should consider its future needs, he said.

But Vaerewyck said he doesn't believe West Deer needs to replace its building.

“Maybe they (the school district) need to think about working within their means and repairing what they have,” Vaerewyck said. “We have a township building that works fine. It's not the most glamorous building. We're not supposed to be glamorous. We're supposed to spend their (taxpayer) money wisely.”

Lupone said he's looking for the community to rally around the idea.

“We're still living in the 20th century. It's time we step into the 21st century and embrace all the things we have,” he said. “It could be spectacular.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.