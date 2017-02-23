West Deer man ordered to stand trial for allegedly beating, choking girlfriend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Deer man beat his girlfriend so badly last month, a police officer testified Wednesday, that she wasn't sure the victim would survive.

“I have never seen anyone beaten so badly,” testified West Deer Officer Tina Gizienski.

Frank Daniels, 47, of Superior Road, in West Deer's Bakerstown neighborhood, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial for allegedly beating and choking his live-in girlfriend nearly to death.

Daniels is in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond pending trial for attempted homicide and strangulation of Mellissa Chatary, 42.

Chatary was taken briefly to the West Deer police station Jan. 23 before she was rushed to a hospital.

Her face was bloody and left eye was bleeding and swollen shut, Gizienski testified before District Judge Tom Swan.

“Mellissa was in such bad shape that I didn't know if she would live,” Gizienski said. “I took photos of her injuries while we waited for an ambulance — just in case she didn't survive.”

Alleged victim testifies

Chatary testified she and Daniels were drinking beer — she had 12 or more — and “bickering off and on” all day until about 10 p.m. on Jan. 23 when the couple sat in the living room.

Daniels got up from the couch, grabbed her by the neck of her sweatshirt, twisted it in his hand hard enough to restrict her breathing, then pushed her down to the floor of the mobile home, she said.

“It was hard to breathe. I got light headed, but I didn't black out until later,” she testified.

In the next minutes, Daniels kicked and hit her, stepped on the front of her neck, and repeatedly rolled a 250-pound, wood-burning stove over the woman. He pulled clumps of hair out by the roots.

Police allege Daniels also used the butt of a child's BB rifle to beat the side of her head and face. Her left eye, face, head and torso sustained most of the injuries.

Chatary testified she finally blacked out.

“When I came to in about a half hour later, Frankie wasn't there. So I got up, went outside and used my cell to call my mom,” she said.

Chatary spent a day and a half in Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She underwent dental surgery for a broken jaw and dislocated front teeth, she testified, three broken ribs and a cracked vertebra.

“I need glasses now because I can't see small print out of my left eye, and the rest is blurry,” Chatary testified.

She went home only to be hospitalized for a seizure, which she said she had never before.

“I still have problems with my hearing and headaches,” she said, saying she still has to see physicians and counselors.

Bond increased dramatically

Swan, the district judge, held charges to court of attempted homicide, strangulation, assault, resisting arrest and harassment. He dismissed a single count of terroristic threats.

Earlier, Chatary made that clear: “He did not threaten me,” she testified.

Defense attorney Joel M. Dresbold asked Swan to reduce Daniels' bond, which at the start of the hearing $75,000. After all, he said, Daniels was also held on a detainer from another county for a probation violation.

Assistant District Attorney Nichole Marie Onda asked Swan to instead increase Daniels' bond because of the alleged attack's savageness.

“Daniels left the trailer because he thought he had killed her,” Onda argued. “I am terrified for the public and Melissa Chatary if he should get out of jail.”

Swan raised the bond by $250,000. Charges also were held to court for a second, simple assault charge against Daniels.

That bond was earlier set at $50,000, so he is awaiting trial in lieu of $300,000.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.