New Kensington minister, civil rights icons, dies just a few weeks before 99th birthday

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fourth Ave., New Kensington. Services are planned at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with the Rev. Asa W. Roberts Jr., Rev. Roberts' son, presenting the eulogy.

An Alle-Kiski Valley civil rights icon and minister has died.

The Rev. Asa W. Roberts, pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in New Kensington for 52 years, died Saturday, Feb. 18. 2017. Rev. Roberts, of Lower Burrell, was only a few weeks from his 99th birthday.

He was the son of a Georgia preacher and childhood friend of Martin Luther King Jr., another minister's son who grew up to lead the civil rights movement.

Their lives intersected at marches in 1963 in Washington, D.C. and later in Selma, Ala.

At the Washington Mall, King preached the famous “I Have A Dream” speech. Rev. Roberts was there, up front with a busload of Valley residents.

Daughter Jackie Simmons of New Kensington said her father was a minister who would comment about society, but he was more interested in being a pastor to his members and the community.

He also took action. In the 1970s he developed Valley Rural Court apartments along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington to provide reasonably priced housing for lower-income people, she said.Simmons, one of three surviving children, remembers that her father always was ready to help people, even if phone calls or knocks on the door came at dinnertime or late at night.

“His was a lifestyle of service,” she said.

“He had a passion for people,” added her husband, the Rev. Ronald Simmons, an associate pastor at Mt. Calvary.

The Rev. Asa W. Roberts Jr. of Houston, Texas, said his father unselfishly gave his time and talent. “My dad was very much dedicated to being a servant leader in the community. He loved God and he loved people,” he said.

Rev. Roberts attained the rank of staff sergeant during World War II and was a mail clerk and IRS employee in Detroit before answering the call to ministry and starting at the Detroit Bible Institute in 1952. He was a pastor in Aliquippa before moving to New Kensington.

Rev. Roberts helped to build Mt. Calvary and from the pulpit attracted hundreds for sermons and baptized hundreds.

The Rev. Mitch Nichols, now senior pastor of Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church, was 6 or 7 when he was baptized by Rev. Roberts. He said Roberts was his most memorable pastor when growing up. “I'd call him a statesman for his stature and standing in the community,” Nichols said.

Diane Hightower of Lower Burrell was baptized by Rev. Roberts and found he always had a message of hope. “It's an end of an era,” she said, adding that Rev. Roberts' legacy is far-reaching and long-lasting.

Marian Cowan of New Kensington remembers Sunday school and church and that Rev. Roberts always was there to help.

He baptized Cowan, presided at her marriage, baptized her children and helped her cope with serious illness in the family.

“He always ended a conversation with me with, ‘May God continue to bless you so you may be a blessing to everyone else.' I've never forgotten that,” Cowan said.

Angie Webb of Vandergrift also was among those baptized by Rev. Roberts. “He would also say that if we worry after praying, then don't pray but if you pray then don't worry.”

In addition to Simmons and Roberts Jr., Rev. Roberts is survived by daughter Cynthia Jean Rodgers of Clinton, Md., seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and brother Myrtice Regulus of Waycross, Ga. He was preceded in death by his wife, Egertha Roberts; a daughter, Marian Jeannette Roberts; and four siblings.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.