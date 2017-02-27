Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

FISH FRY TIME: Community meals raise money, spirits
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 12:21 a.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Tony Pavlik, of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, places breaded fish on a tray Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, as he prepares for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Volunteers on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, label containers to be used for takeout side dishes for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Ginny Micklo and Donna Fisher, both of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, share a light moment with other volunteers on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, as they prepare fish for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
George Tymas (left) of St. Victor and George Cingle of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church prepare to-go containers Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in preparation for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
A volunteer on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, batters fish to be fried for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Volunteers work in an assembly line on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, to prepare fish for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Carl Walzer, of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, places a tray of breaded fish in a freezer on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, as he and others prepare for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Gail Yanicko stands on a chair to address volunteers who helped prepare fish on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, for the Community Fish Fry to be held at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
From left, Tom Wieckowski of St. Victor Parish, Carl Walzer and Joe Hess, both of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, work in an assembly line on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, to prepare fish for the upcoming Community Fish Fry held at St. Victor in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
From left, Bob Corcoran, Cathy Sciolla, Terry Single and Edie Intrieri prepare fish on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, for the upcoming Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Volunteers from St. Victor Parish and Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church work together on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, to prepare for the upcoming Community Fish Fry held at St. Victor in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Volunteers prepare fish on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, for the Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Marian Opest of St. Victor Parish shares a light moment with Terry Single of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, as they prepare fish for the Community Fish Fry at St. Victor in West Deer, Allegheny County.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Re
Terry Single and Tony Pavlik, both of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, work on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, to prepare fish for the Community Fish Fry at St. Victor Parish in West Deer, Allegheny County.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fish fry signs popped up across the Alle-Kiski Valley on Sunday in bright colors rivaling Easter eggs.

For most Christians, Ash Wednesday this week starts the 40-day Lenten season and prepares them for Easter Sunday on April 16. It's just fish-fry time for everyone else.

Numerous veterans groups and fire departments are joining churches to prepare for Lenten fish fries to raise money and community spirits.

Lower Burrell American Legion officer Clair Ewing said the weekly meals raise money that helps the post give back to the community and its veterans. The post is preparing a special Sept. 11 memorial with steel from destroyed buildings in New York and more.

“We're about two-thirds of the way on that. Wait until you see the two eagles,” he said.

John Smicik directs fish fries at Trinity United Christian Church, located on Garvers Ferry Road in Lower Burrell.

“It's a fundraiser and outreach,” he said.

People will be available at the weekly meals to answer questions about Christianity.

“We're a small congregation in a big church who want to help,” Smicik said.

Chris Markuzic, president of the Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department, said the group will sell 1,400 to 1,500 dinners to raise money for operating expenses.

A whopping 2,000 meals will be served by Parks Township volunteer firefighters, said second Assistant Chief Joel Brown. Complete meals with side dishes, hush puppies, desert and drinks are all available for one price.

“We will put the revenue into the building fund, truck maintenance and replacing gear as needed,” he said.

Team effort returns

Two West Deer Roman Catholic churches were among the many getting ready Sunday for fish fries.

What do 35 volunteers do after breading 600 pounds of fish? They finalize plans for Wednesday's fish fry and others at St. Victor Parish in the Bairdford section.

St. Victor and Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church members have held joint Lenten season fish fries for eight years.

“We hope it's enough for this Wednesday and Friday,” said Bob Eaton of Saxonburg Road, who helped bread fish and will be doing some of the frying.

The average age of Sunday's prep team was well past 65, but teenagers will have a special role seating and serving eat-in customers and helping with take-out orders, said George Cingle, 81, a retired engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers, and George Tymas, 88, a telephone equipment retiree.

The men met last Thursday and once a week when weather allows to play nine-holes of golf. But during Lent they volunteer at St. Victor on Bairdford Road.

“We enjoy it. Great people to work with,” Cingle said.

Tymas, a Korean War veteran, said the activity is good and the people are nice, well organized and dependable.

“They're very dedicated,” he said.

Funeral director Bill Yanicko and his wife Gail, a nurse, are the heartbeat for St. Victor's fish fries. Yanicko said the churches will sell 1,200 to 1,500 meals a week.

“The volumes are absolutely amazing,” he said.

In addition to 600 pounds of fried fish, there will be 100 to 125 pounds of baked fish and hundreds of orders of orders of shrimp, crab cakes, french fries and oysters, gallons of New England clam chowder along with haluski, deluxe sandwiches with fries on top, macaroni and cheese, pierogies, applesauce and green beans.

Fish fries are important because they are an annual community event, Yanicko said. It's good for winter-tired people to get out of homes, he said.

“We also hear people talk about greeting people they haven't seen in years,” Yanicko said. “And the quality of the food and the service are both very, very good. We want people to be able to make their orders, get seated and to have the food to then within 15-minutes.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.