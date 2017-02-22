Independent living facility strikes agreement with West Deer, Deer Lakes schools to avoid taxes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To avoid a legal fight over the tax status of a new development, West Deer and the Deer Lakes School District have accepted a payment agreement.

The township and school district have approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Concordia at Rebecca Residence. The agreement now goes to Allegheny County for approval.

Concordia, a tax-exempt nonprofit, is building a $21 million senior independent living facility adjacent to its existing skilled nursing and personal care facilities on Cedar Ridge Road.

The expansion is being built on two of three parcels Concordia owns in West Deer. Of the three, two are tax-exempt, and Concordia has applied for exemption on the taxable property.

Concordia Lutheran Ministries, parent of Concordia at Rebecca Residence, proposed the payment agreement.

While maintaining it would be tax-exempt, Executive Vice President Paul Brand previously said Concordia recognizes it is provided with services and wants to be a “good neighbor.”

Brand could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

West Deer Solicitor Sam Happel previously said that while independent living facilities are usually taxable, Concordia would have a strong argument for its to be exempt because it's part of its overall organization.

If the township challenged its tax status and lost, it would not get any money and incur legal costs.

Under the agreement, Rebecca Residence will make payments to the taxing bodies beginning in March 2018. The payments will increase from $144,000 in 2018 to about $187,000 in 2027, an increase of nearly 30 percent.

The increase is higher than in an earlier draft, where it reached just under $180,000 in 2027, an increase of about 25 percent.

The agreement includes 2016 and 2017, but no payments are due in those years.

The payments will be divided among the school district, county and West Deer on percentages based on their property tax millage rates.

Based on their 2017 millages, Deer Lakes School District will receive the most — about 74 percent — while the county receives 16 percent and the township about 10 percent.

Based on those percentages, in the first year the school district will get about $107,000 of the $144,000 payment; the county will get about $23,000, and the township about $14,000.

The agreement represents a sizeable savings to Concordia.

Should the development be taxed at a $21 million value, it would pay about $623,000 in taxes to the three taxing bodies, based on current millage rates — about $461,000 to the school district, nearly $100,000 to the county and about $63,000 to the township.

After Jan. 2, 2027, any party may challenge the assessment, taxability or exemption of any of the property, according to the agreement approved by the school board.

Allegheny County was waiting for the township and school district to approve the agreement first, county Solicitor Andy Szefi said.

Under the county's Home Rule charter, it will be reviewed administratively, with the decision resting with the county manager and executive, Szefi said. It will not go before county council.

Similar cases

According to the Allegheny County Treasurer's Office, the county now has 12 “in lieu of tax” agreements. In 2016, the annual payments totaled about $428,000.

Officials with the county and the city of Pittsburgh in December said they were close to reaching a deal calling for the region's four largest nonprofit employers to make annual payments toward public projects for the next decade.

The proposal would involve the “Big Four” of UPMC, Highmark, Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Each is tax-exempt under federal and state law.

Negotiations were advancing after delays attributed to a 2013 lawsuit the city filed under former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl challenging UPMC's tax-exempt status. Mayor Bill Peduto's administration dropped that lawsuit in July 2014.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.