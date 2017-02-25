Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg cracks down on delinquent landlords
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 12:21 a.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Leechburg is cracking down on landlords who are delinquent on their property taxes, using its police department to issue summary citations and toughening sanctions against them.

A group of 17 scofflaws, who faced summary citations in Leechburg District Judge James Andring's court, owe a total of about $172,000 in unpaid local, school and county real estate taxes over the last one to three tax years as of Thursday, according to borough tax collector Toni Rupert.

The list, which was winnowed from 20, includes Leechburg Area School Board member Neill Brady of Second Street. Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, who filed the citations, said Brady owes a little more than $6,200 for rental units along Market Street.

Brady did not return calls seeking comment after a reporter asked school Superintendent Tiffany Nix to give him a reporter's cell number. She said she did and she said Brady told her not to give his cell number to a reporter. By Friday afternoon Brady hadn't called for comment.

Delinquent property taxes prevent a landlord from obtaining a license the borough requires for operating rental units. A borough ordinance allows fines of $500 up to $1,000 a month per rental unit, starting this April 1, if units are leased without the license.

The borough has about 400 rental units that are owned by about 100 landlords. Rupert said she didn't have a breakdown of how much money was owed by the delinquent landlords to the borough, the school board or to the county.

The crackdown appeared to have made a dent. Three of the initial 20 delinquents had paid roughly $19,500 in back taxes by Thursday, Rupert said.

Most owed: $42,000

The largest amount due by a landlord, according to the citation, is about $42,000, owed by Ronald Roth of Little Deer Creek Road, Harmar. Officials say he has about 10 rental units in the borough.

Calls to Roth were referred to his attorney, Charles Clark, in Tarentum.

“I can't comment because I haven't seen all of the documents, but I know my client will do the right thing,” Clark said.

Other delinquent accounts range from $2,200 to $28,000.

Ernest Sipolino of Leechburg owes a little more than $28,000, according to the citation. He declined to comment.

One man objects to citations

Ronald and Marlene Holt of Leechburg, who owe $10,339, said the borough should have done its research before filing citations.

“I have a signed agreement with the county tax office to pay this down each month. I have been doing it a couple of years and haven't missed a payment,” said Holt, who owns Rivertown Pub in downtown Leechburg.

“I don't think the borough has the right to restrict my ability to earn income through rental property,” Holt said.

“All they are doing is making it harder to pay,” said Holt, who said he and his wife are upset. “We will appeal this.”

Mayor defends practice

Mayor Shawn Lerch replied that tax money is used to pay for essential services. People operating a business but not paying taxes are passing costs on to homeowners and other taxpayers, he said.

“Therefore, the average homeowner is paying more to subsidize the private business of another and to increase the profits of those skirting the system,” he said.

“I do not believe this to be right, and I believe as mayor I have the responsibility to do my best to look out for our residents and homeowners.”

Attempts were unsuccessful to reach published phone numbers for other landlords.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.