Leechburg cracks down on delinquent landlords

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

These are the names, amounts and addresses of others who the borough alleges still owe taxes:

Summary citations were filed by police Feb. 13 naming the owners or managers of 20 residential rental units. Three have since paid the back taxes.

Leechburg is cracking down on landlords who are delinquent on their property taxes, using its police department to issue summary citations and toughening sanctions against them.

A group of 17 scofflaws, who faced summary citations in Leechburg District Judge James Andring's court, owe a total of about $172,000 in unpaid local, school and county real estate taxes over the last one to three tax years as of Thursday, according to borough tax collector Toni Rupert.

The list, which was winnowed from 20, includes Leechburg Area School Board member Neill Brady of Second Street. Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, who filed the citations, said Brady owes a little more than $6,200 for rental units along Market Street.

Brady did not return calls seeking comment after a reporter asked school Superintendent Tiffany Nix to give him a reporter's cell number. She said she did and she said Brady told her not to give his cell number to a reporter. By Friday afternoon Brady hadn't called for comment.

Delinquent property taxes prevent a landlord from obtaining a license the borough requires for operating rental units. A borough ordinance allows fines of $500 up to $1,000 a month per rental unit, starting this April 1, if units are leased without the license.

The borough has about 400 rental units that are owned by about 100 landlords. Rupert said she didn't have a breakdown of how much money was owed by the delinquent landlords to the borough, the school board or to the county.

The crackdown appeared to have made a dent. Three of the initial 20 delinquents had paid roughly $19,500 in back taxes by Thursday, Rupert said.

Most owed: $42,000

The largest amount due by a landlord, according to the citation, is about $42,000, owed by Ronald Roth of Little Deer Creek Road, Harmar. Officials say he has about 10 rental units in the borough.

Calls to Roth were referred to his attorney, Charles Clark, in Tarentum.

“I can't comment because I haven't seen all of the documents, but I know my client will do the right thing,” Clark said.

Other delinquent accounts range from $2,200 to $28,000.

Ernest Sipolino of Leechburg owes a little more than $28,000, according to the citation. He declined to comment.

One man objects to citations

Ronald and Marlene Holt of Leechburg, who owe $10,339, said the borough should have done its research before filing citations.

“I have a signed agreement with the county tax office to pay this down each month. I have been doing it a couple of years and haven't missed a payment,” said Holt, who owns Rivertown Pub in downtown Leechburg.

“I don't think the borough has the right to restrict my ability to earn income through rental property,” Holt said.

“All they are doing is making it harder to pay,” said Holt, who said he and his wife are upset. “We will appeal this.”

Mayor defends practice

Mayor Shawn Lerch replied that tax money is used to pay for essential services. People operating a business but not paying taxes are passing costs on to homeowners and other taxpayers, he said.

“Therefore, the average homeowner is paying more to subsidize the private business of another and to increase the profits of those skirting the system,” he said.

“I do not believe this to be right, and I believe as mayor I have the responsibility to do my best to look out for our residents and homeowners.”

Attempts were unsuccessful to reach published phone numbers for other landlords.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.