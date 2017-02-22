New Kensington bank robbery suspect caught after foot chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington police arrested a suspected bank robber after a foot chase through the city's Parnassus neighborhood.

The man, not yet identified by authorities, was caught near the former Fort Crawford Elementary School building at Third Street and Industrial Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein, the man was armed with a “good sized” knife and is suspected of robbing the Key Bank location a few blocks away on Freeport Street shortly before 2 p.m.

Klein said the man held the knife to his own throat after being cornered by police from several surrounding communities and implored officers to “please shoot me.” During the brief stand-off while police tried to get the man to put down the knife, Klein said the man used it to cut one of his own wrists.

Police eventually Tasered the man, who was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison for treatment.

Klein said the man was able to get away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money but the money was recovered by police.

Police expect to charge the man with robbery. Other charges could be filed, said Klein, after consulting with the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.