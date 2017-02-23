West Fourth Avenue in Tarentum to close for road work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Fourth Avenue in Tarentum will close to traffic near the Tarentum Bridge on Wednesday, March 1.

The road is expected to be closed for up to four months while workers with Marricco Construction of Peters Township replace the deteriorated bridge over Bull Creek, Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said.

The closing will detour about 5,000 vehicles that cross it daily.

The posted detour will use Center Street, West and East Seventh avenues, and Lock Street, said Joe Marricco, vice president of Marricco Construction.

The two-lane, 60-foot bridge has been limited to a single, alternating lane of traffic since November 2013, when PennDOT imposed a 30-ton weight limit because of deteriorating support beams.

“I know this has been an inconvenience for the residents and businesses,” Gutonski said. “I hope we can finally get this taken care of after all these years.”

Marricco said his company will replace the bridge's beams and deck. Its walls will stay.

The borough is paying for the project, in part, with a $500,000 grant from Allegheny County. Under the grant's terms, the work has to be finished by June 30, Gutonski said.

The project cost has gone up since borough council awarded a $690,000 contract to Marricco in October.

Gutonski said the total cost has increased from about $885,000 to about $1.1 million. That's due to increased engineering fees and construction costs, he said.

As a result, the borough will borrow more from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a PennDOT program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects. Gutonski said the borough will be borrowing about $454,000 over 10 years; it had previously planned to take out $389,000 over eight years.

“The numbers at the time were preliminary numbers, especially with the engineering fees and whatnot,” Gutonski said.

Marricco could not comment on the cost increase.

The borough will pay for the loan using its annual allocation of state liquid fuels tax money.

“We're hoping this is going to be as little impact as possible,” Gutonski said. “It's something we've been dealing with for years.

“We're finally able to get this accomplished.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.