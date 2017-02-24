Columbia Midstream invests in Gilpin emergency responders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Natural gas pipeline company Columbia Midstream is investing in emergency responders near its new compressor station in Gilpin.

The compressor station, which gives pipelines carrying natural gas an extra boost of pressure, is along Razz Road.

It's part of the Big Pine Gathering System.

The system has about 65 miles of pipeline, extending through the Pennsylvania Marcellus shale region in Butler, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Natural gas gathered by the system is delivered to three interstate transmission lines located in Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

The company donated $10,000 to the Gilpin Volunteer Fire Department this month, and $20,000 to the Gilpin Police Department last spring.

Columbia Midstream spokeswoman Anastasia Roof said the company, a subsidiary of TransCanada Corp., typically donates to emergency responders near areas where it works because of the relationship they form during construction.

“It just seems to be a nice fit for our business and company,” Roof said. “We do give often to fire departments and police departments.”

Roof said the company works with those departments to come up with an emergency management plan in case there would be an accident at the compression site.

“Once we have a project that goes into service, from that point on we will sponsor meetings with emergency responders,” she said.

Gilpin Emergency Management Coordinator Morey Scitticatt said emergency plans include an evacuation area, how to care for patients at the site and how to work with the company in the event of an accident.

“They actually have fire alarms up there,” he said. “(We'll be) responding to just about everything they'd have.”

Roof said all of the companies' pipelines and compressor stations are monitored 24/7, but the company wants emergency responders to know the company's emergency number and to be able to create a barrier between an emergency situation and the public.

“There are multiple safety mechanisms built into each facility allowing operations to shut down in a significantly short response time,” Roof said.

Gilpin Police Chief Lee Schumaker said if an accident occurred, they would work with emergency responders from neighboring Leechburg, Parks Township and Allegheny Township. If needed, all emergency responders from southern Armstrong County could be called to help, he said.

Officials with Columbia Midstream previously have said having an emergency situation at the compressor station would be rare, because of monitoring mechanisms in place.

Departments update equipment

Scitticatt, who also is a fire captain with the fire department, said the money will go toward buying brush fire equipment, new hose and nozzles.

“Every penny's going to help,” Scitticatt said. “It would just basically help out getting new modern equipment, and moving forward in the future.”

The police department put its money toward a new Ford Explorer. That brings the department's fleet up to three police cars.

Schumaker said the department was overdue for a new vehicle and the donation paid for more than half of it.

“Any time a municipality of this size can get a donation like that, it's a huge asset,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.