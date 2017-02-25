Interest from business sparks proposal for new zoning classification in Harmar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Public hearing and meeting to consider adopting a new residential-transitional zoning district

A business' interest in relocating in Harmar has spurred the township to consider creating a new zoning district that would serve as a buffer between residential and industrial uses.

Carbon Steel Inspection, currently in the University of Pittsburgh Applied Research Center, known as U-PARC, is looking to move into the office building and garage occupied by Lower Valley Ambulance Service at Herron Avenue and Meadow Street.

The area is zoned residential.

Supervisors are considering changing the zoning to a new residential-transitional classification.

It would apply to three parcels — two ambulance company properties and the Acme Club across Meadow Street.

The township's planning commission has recommended approving the rezoning. The township supervisors are expected to hold a public hearing on the zoning amendment before their next regular meeting on March 16. They could vote on approving it that night.

According to the proposed amendment, the new district would be characterized by properties that were previously zoned residential bordering or near industrial areas and have been used for nonresidential purposes for many years.

Lower Valley General Manager Vicki DiSanti-Carlson said the ambulance company is selling its building and the garage behind it because it is downsizing. The sale is dependent on the rezoning, she said.

“We're selling the building because we can't afford it anymore,” said ambulance company board President Tom Arneson.

Arneson said the company will be looking to lease a small office space. It will keep its main station at the corner of Freeport Road and School Avenue.

A representative of Carbon Steel Inspection did not respond to requests for comment. According to the company's website, it offers non-destructive testing services for tubing, surface and piping applications.

Township Secretary Donna Piper said the company is small, with about seven employees.

She said the company would do some light manufacturing, such as machining plastic, in the garage.

“They don't expect any noise or disturbance,” Piper said. “You won't even know there's anything in there. They don't have any outside storage. They don't have any truck deliveries or anything like that.”

The residential-transitional zone has limits on hours of operation, lighting, signage, outdoor storage and noise.

What would be allowed

Residential uses would be permitted along with machine shops, light manufacturing, and printing. Also permitted would be conference centers, social halls, lodges, fraternal organizations and clubs.

Conditional uses include nursing, retirement or convalescent homes.

“It's restrictive, but I think it will work,” Piper said, adding that it could be expanded to other areas of the township. “We have a lot of industrial area in Harmar.

“Any time an industrial area touches a residential district, that would be the area we would look at for the RT.”

While the new zoning would permit the Acme Club, now a non-conforming use, club President Jim Prasnikar said he has concerns based on a draft he had seen.

He said he would not specify those concerns until he sees the final version of the proposed zoning amendment.

“I have to see the exact proposal before I can make a comment on it,” he said.

A copy of proposed zoning ordinance amendment will be available at the township office during business hours.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.