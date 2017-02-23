Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Brackenridge man charged with molesting girl

Valley News Dispatch | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 11:40 p.m.

Updated 33 minutes ago

State police in Warren County have charged a Brackenridge man with the alleged molestation of a young girl several years ago.

John Patrick Godfrey, 38, faces charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, according to online court records.

The alleged incidents occurred from Jan. 1, 2011, to Jan. 1, 2013, state police said in a press release.

According to police, the victim told her mother that Godfrey fondled her when she was 8 or 9. Police said Godfrey told the girl not to tell anyone.

The story came out when the victim's mother found “disturbing” text message exchanges between Godfrey and her daughter on a phone, police said.

Godfrey was arraigned Feb. 15 and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond, court dockets show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 15 before District Judge Todd Woodin in Youngsville.

