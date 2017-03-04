New building at site of former flea market among plans for Cheswick Plaza

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Construction is expected to start this year on a building at the Cheswick Plaza shopping center, where renovations are also under way.

Developer Brian Clark said an 11,000-square-foot building of masonry and glass will be built where the demolished flea market building once stood.

Clark would not identify any tenants, but he said he is finalizing leases. The building will be broken into storefronts based on the number of tenants secured.

“We figure out the biggest box we can fit, and we put it down,” he said.

Work is expected to start in two to three months. It will take four to six months to finish, Clark said.

At the same time, a vacant space formerly occupied by a PNC Bank branch is being renovated for a new tenant, which Clark also would not identify because a lease is still being finalized.

The structural integrity of the Ches-A-Rena building is being evaluated, and a decision has to be made to knock it down and build new or keep it, Clark said. He said the question is if the building, which once featured a roller skating rink on the second floor, can be made to work within the specific requirements of a new tenant or tenants.

Clark said he wants to keep the building's tenants and accommodate them in any redevelopment.

“It's a tremendous space,” he said, highlighting the 10,000 square feet of hardwood flooring on the second level. “The market is going to dictate how we'll use it.”

Residents hopeful

Cheswick Council President Paul Jack said there is intense interest among residents over what's happening at the plaza. People often ask about what's going on there, he said.

“There's a great interest in things such as a grocery store and other shops that would be convenient to the residents of Cheswick,” he said.

While Clark said a goal is to get a grocery store into the former Goodwill space in the arena building, there has so far been no interest expressed.

“We've had conversations,” he said. “They said they'd keep us in mind.”

Other work at the plaza will include a new pylon sign and sidewalks. The parking lot will be resurfaced after construction is finished.

A new roof was put on the liquor store.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.