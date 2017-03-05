Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Springdale fire department seeks donations for July 4th fireworks
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The last few years have not been kind to the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department's annual fundraising jubilee, held the week of Fourth of July.

It's been too hot, or rain turns Veterans Field into a mud pit. And costs keep going up, making it harder for the department to pay for things, fire Capt. Dan Copeland said.

So, for the first time in its history, the fire department is seeking donations to help pay for the Fourth of July fireworks display, the biggest in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The department has set up a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $10,000.

“They're expensive,” Copeland said. “The fire department pays for the fireworks. We don't get help from other places. To put on a show it's $10,000. That's a lot of money coming out of our small budget.

“The last couple of years the numbers have been down at the jubilee,” Copeland said. “It's getting harder to keep up with fire fighting equipment. It's gotten to the point where we need a little bit of help.”

The main reason the department is seeking donations this year is because it's potentially facing an expensive vehicle repair, Copeland said. The department's ladder truck is out of service because of a motor problem.

“We're trying to save money whatever way we can,” he said.

Fire department President Don Wilhelm said the department has had the 30-year-old truck, its first, for five or six years. They bought it in Wisconsin and drove it back to Springdale.

He said the department was getting someone to look at it to see if it's even worth fixing.

“If it's in the thousands of dollars, it ain't worth it,” Wilhelm said.

Copeland said the department will run the fundraising effort as long as possible. Donations can also be made directly to the fire department.

He said the fireworks display will go on, regardless of how much is given.

“We're still going to do it,” Copeland said. “We just hope the community will come together and help us out with the cost.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

