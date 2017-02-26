Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Knead Community Cafe Grand Opening
Sidney Davis | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 12:12 p.m.

Suzette Venturini of New Kensington helps serve food at Knead Community Cafe on Barnes Street in New Kensington during its grand opening Saturday. The restaurant has set prices but asks customers to pay what they are able to if they cannot afford the price of a meal.

Suzette Venturini of New Kensington helps to serve the food at Knead Community Cafe on Barnes Street in New Kensington during its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The restaurant has set prices but asks people to pay what they are able to if they cannot afford the price of a meal.
Kevin Bode (co-owner) and New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo help to cut the ceremonial ribbon on Knead Community Cafe on Barnes Street in New Kensington on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. The restaurant is a unique one in that they have set prices but ask for people to pay what they are able to if they cannot meet the price of a meal. To the right is Mary Bode (co-owner).
