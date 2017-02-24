Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police search Allegheny River for suspect who jumped from bridge
Dave Williams | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 12:24 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Police from both sides of the Allegheny River were searching for a suspect who jumped off the New Kensington Bridge into the river late Thursday.

According to police radio transmissions, police were chasing the man, who was driving a white Ford Taurus, in East Deer. Officers involved in the chase reported that the man threw something out of the car's window during the chase.

At about 11:50 p.m., police said the car turned onto the bridge but stopped suddenly closer to the East Deer shore.

The man jumped out of the car, an officer reported, and almost immediately added, “He just jumped off the bridge.”

Someone reported seeing the man in the water downriver from the bridge, in the middle of the river.

Spotlights were set up in the area. Rescuers got a rescue boat in the water at about 12:12 a.m. today and dive team was requested as a precaution.

Police shut down the New Kensington Bridge, also known as the Ninth Street Bridge.

Norfolk Southern stopped its train traffic for a time and then resumed, but at a slower speed than normal.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher confirmed that there was still police activity in that area at 12:20 a.m. today for an incident that started at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday but would not confirm its nature.

Dave Williams is a Tribune-Review editor. Reach him at 724-226-4667 or dwilliams@tribweb.com.

