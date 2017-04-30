Pittsburgh Mills mall hard-to-recycle event returns May 13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Pittsburgh Mills parking lot, between Dick's and the former Sears, in Frazer

From big, old televisions to “old” cellphones, residents often find themselves sitting on a wide variety of unwanted electronics.

For the eighth year, a collection event will be held at the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer to help with unloading all of that stuff and more.

There's likely to be long lines for the Pennsylvania Resource Council's hard-to-recycle collection event on May 13, and Justin Stockdale suggests getting there early.

“We've had that line go around the mall in both directions,” said Stockdale, the council's western regional director. “Patience is an important piece of this.”

While the event is designed for a variety of materials commonly found in households that are not accepted through curbside recycling, the primary focus is on electronics.

Computers, computer peripherals, stereo equipment, cellphones, compact fluorescent light bulbs, microwave ovens and packing foam will be taken with no charge.

Not taken are any household chemicals, motor oil or cleaners. Vacuum cleaners and small kitchen appliances are also not being taken.

The collection has been held at the mall since 2010, Stockdale said.

The amount of electronics collected dropped from 100,000 pounds in 2015 to about 60,000 pounds last year, and Stockdale said that's probably because last year they started charging to take cathode ray tube televisions.

“Residents are now having to pay to recycle electronics because manufacturers have found loopholes in the state's Covered Device Recycling Act to avoid paying the costs of recycling,” Stockdale said. “Residents are now faced with having to bear that cost.”

The simplest explanation, Stockdale said, is that manufacturers are required to pay based on the weight of products sold two years ago, and current electronics such as flat-screen televisions weigh a fraction of big old CRTs.

“The total weight has no relationship with what is turned in at these recycling programs, which is large, old CRT televisions,” he said. “That issue alone pretty well disables the law to the point it can't function.”

But Stockdale said the council charges only what it pays the recyclers, without adding on any other costs.

Those costs are covered with subsidies from Allegheny County, corporate sponsors and foundations.

“We recognize it's hard for people to accept they have to pay $30 to recycle a TV. I assure you and your readers that $30 doesn't even cover the cost of paying to get that TV recycled,” he said. “We don't do these as a fundraiser. We do these as a public service. We lose money at every one.”

Among 10 vendors taking part is eLoop, which will take all of the electronics, which make up the bulk of what's turned in.

Ned Eldridge, eLoop owner, said he's been working with the council since 2008.

“Pennsylvania is still a state that has a backlog of televisions sitting in the household,” Eldridge said. “We expect we'll see a steady stream of that for another three to five years.”

While eLoop will sell electronics with potential value to buyers, Eldridge said most of the electronics coming out of homes gets broken down and recycled to become something else.

Eldridge encourages people to make use of the collection.

“It's a great opportunity for people to clean out their homes and bring their material to Pittsburgh Mills because it's convenient for them,” he said.

While the dumping of old televisions and electronics has been a concern, Stockdale believes most people don't want to do that. Rather than being dumped, most unwanted televisions and other electronics are sitting in basements and garages.

“They may not be happy about paying that fee,” he said, “but by and large, people want to do the right thing.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.