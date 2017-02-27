Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Bell Township crash claims the life of an Avonmore man
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An Avonmore man injured in a head-one crash Sunday on Route 380 in Bell Township has died, according to State Police.

Matthew Galmoff, 31, died from his injuries at a Pittsburgh hospital. The driver of the other car, Chelsea Isett, 21, of Monroeville, was in serious condition Sunday night at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, according to police.

The accident, which occurred late Sunday afternoon between Muffley Hollow Road and Route 819, shut down Route 380 for several hours.

According to state police Trooper Nicholas Pelc, the accident occurred when Galmoff's vehicle cross the center line of the road and collided head-on with Isett's car.

The cars started to smoke and flames ignited. Numerous people stopped to try to put the fire out and pull the drivers out of the wreckage, Pelc said.

Two Good Samaritans rescued Galmoff and Isett from their vehicles, according to Pelc.

State police say they don't expect to file any charges related to the incident.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

