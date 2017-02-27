Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Search resumes for man who jumped from New Kensington bridge

Matthew Medsger | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 10:27 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Rescue boats were back on the Allegheny River Friday morning to resume the search for a man police saw jump from the New Kensington Bridge late Thursday night.

Boats from area fire departments are searching down river from the bridge in areas adjacent to New Kensington, Plum and East Deer.

Officials had suspended the search at about 3 a.m. Friday for the man police say first lead them on a chase before crashing the car he was driving and jumping from the bridge.

The incident started at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday when police noticed a car driving down the Route 28 exit ramp (Exit 13) at Crawford Run Road at high speed, East Deer police Chief John Manchini said.

The driver turned into the Sheetz parking lot along Freeport Road but drove off when officers tried to intercept him, police said, sparking a high speed chase that led to the bridge.

Officers involved in the chase reported that the man threw something out of the car's window during the chase, which Manchini said were illegal drugs.

The car crashed into the bridge abutment. The driver fled across the bridge on foot and jumped over the side into the river, police said.

An officer saw the man splash into the water and resurface. Officers saw the driver swimming away but eventually lost sight of him in the darkness, police said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.